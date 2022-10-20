While inflation continues to bite households’ portfolios, the Treasury returns to the market with the title designed specifically for savings retail and launches the new issue of Btp Italythe government bond indexed to the national inflation rate.

The announcement came from the Mef, which made it known that the title will have a duration of 6 years. As in previous issues, a loyalty premium will be provided which will be equal, in this case, to 8 per thousand for those who purchase the bond upon issue and hold it until maturity, in 2028.

The stock will be placed on the market in two phases: the first phase will take place from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 November, unless early closure, and will be reserved exclusively for the retail segment; the second phase will take place in the morning of November 17 and will be reserved for institutional investors only. The guaranteed minimum rates will be announced on Friday 11 November.

For retail subscriptions, the Mef reminds you, it will be possible to purchase the BTP Italia wherever you have a securities account, in a bank or at post offices, even using your own home banking if enabled to the functions of trading. There are two bank dealers for the placement (Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit), which will take place on the Mot, the bond and government securities market of the Italian Stock Exchange.