Btp Italia, starting from Monday 6 March with the minimum annual coupon of the nineteenth issue set at 2.00%.

This was communicated by the Mef, specifying that the definitive coupon will be established with a subsequent communication at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of Thursday 9 March and may be confirmed or revised upwards with respect to the one communicated today.

The first phase of the placement period, dedicated to individual savers and similar, will take place from next Monday 6 March until Wednesday 8 March 2023, unless early closure.

For those who subscribe to the security in this phase and hold it until maturity (March 14, 2028), there is a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of the invested capital.

To subscribe to the Btp Italia, in addition to going to the bank or post office, it is also possible to purchase it online through your home banking (usually with the trading function enabled).

The second phase, dedicated to institutional investors, will take place on Thursday 9 March from 10 to 12.