Btp Italia, minimum amount of 1000 euros and 0 additional commissions. Here are the instructions for using the inflation shield

The placement of the government bond BTP Italy which, barring early closure, will run until 8 March 2023. The minimum annual (real) coupon of the nineteenth issue of the BTP Italia is set at 2,00%. The definitive coupon will instead be established with a subsequent communication at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of Thursday 9 March and may be confirmed or revised upwards with respect to the one communicated.

The security, with accrual date March 14, 2023 and maturity March 14, 2028, is a BTP indexed to the Italian inflation rate (FOI index, excluding tobacco – Consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar households, excluding tobacco), with coupons paid every 6 months together with the capital revaluation due to inflation in the same semester. The ISIN code of the security for this First Phase is IT0005532715.

