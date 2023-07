Until very recently they have been the goose that lays the golden egg for savers, with annual returns of around 9% and more. Despite the slow beginnings, as the title of the ultra-prudent drawer, in the last year and a half i Btp Italy they lived their season of glory, acting as a parachute to the inflation that bit the purchasing power; functioning as a warm cloth to rely on (provided that savings were available, invested in these tools at the time).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook