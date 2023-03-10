The BTP Italia is enjoying great success among retail investors, but not among institutional investors, so much so that the total amount subscribed for this 19th issue of the inflation-linked government bond ultimately collects fewer orders than the last issue of the BTP Italia in November. This is what emerges from the final numbers just communicated by the Treasury.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that the corresponding value of BTP Italia purchased by small savers (retail) and institutional investors during the placement period of the bond indexed to the inflation (FOI index, excluding tobacco), which began on 6 March 2023 and ended today, 9 March, at 12.00″.

This is less than the 11.9 billion orders received during the previous 18th issue of the BTP Italia.

In the note dedicated to the results, the Mef remarked that the new BTP Italia, “with a 5-year maturity – entitlement date of 14 March 2023 and maturity date of 14 March 2028 – and a definitive annual (real) coupon rate of 2, 00%, will be paid in two six-monthly coupons while settlement of the transaction will take place on the same day as the enjoyment of the security”.

The Treasury specified that “the amount issued, 9,916.862 million euros, coincides with the total value of the purchase contracts validly concluded at par on the MOT (the Telematic Market of Bonds and Government Securities of Borsa Italiana) through Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA during the placement period”.

“In particular, during the First Phase of the placement (dedicated to individual and similar investors), from 6 to 8 March 2028, 327,323 contracts were concluded for a counter value of 8,563.209 million euros”.

“Trading, both in terms of number of contracts and value, recorded a more sustained demand on the first day than on the second and, even more, on the third”.

The success of the BTP Italia among retail investors was again underlined by the Treasury, which pointed out that “the number of contracts signed during the First Phase was the second highest recorded in BTP Italia issues, denoting a significant participation from part of retail savers, to whom this instrument is specifically dedicated”.

A result, reads the note, which is “fully in line with the Treasury’s strategy of recent years, aimed at increasing the share of retail savers, with a view to expanding and diversifying the investor base”.

In particular, again with reference to the First Phase, of the 327,323 contracts concluded on the MOT, approximately 70 per cent were for an amount of less than 20,000 euros, while if contracts of up to 50,000 euros are considered, approximately 93 per cent of the total relating to this phase”.

“The average size of the contracts, equal to 26,161 euros, was the lowest ever recorded in the issues of BTP Italia”, added the MEF.

“Although the issuance methods do not allow precise data on the characteristics of the investors to be obtained, from the information collected by the Dealers and Co-Dealers, it can be deduced that during the First Phase the participation of individual investors was particularly significant compared to that of the private banking (with a share of 74 per cent and 26 per cent respectively)”.

Furthermore, “within the share subscribed by individual investors, it is estimated that 56 percent have forwarded the order through the branches of the banking networks (either by physically going to the branch or by forwarding the order remotely) or post offices, while the stake through home banking was 44 percent”.

“As regards the geographical breakdown, almost all of the orders received during the First Phase come from domestic investors”-

The Second Phase, dedicated to institutional investors, which took place over the course of 2 hours today, saw a total value requested fully accepted, amounting to 1,353.653 million euro”.

The MEF concluded by announcing that, with a “subsequent press release, which will be issued tomorrow 10 March 2023, more details will be provided, as well as qualitative indications regarding the characteristics of the application relating to the Second Phase of the placement”.