In view of the upcoming Italian political elections of 25 September Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy and Thomas Wacker, CFA, Head CIO Credit, UBS Switzerland AG, analyze in the note “Italy: Center right coalition ahead in the run up to the elections” the macro-economic scenario in Europe and Italy, also speaking of spreads and interest rates on BTPs.

The attention on the Italian paper continues to be high, given the flare-ups of the last weeks of BTP ratesculminating in the day yesterday in a jump in ten-year yields beyond the 4% threshold, to the record since last June 15th.

The interest rate boom is explained by the markets’ bets on one ECB forced to be more hawkishin order to put out the fire of inflation, which in the Eurozone hit a new high, with a 9.1% surge in August. To accelerate the pace too inflation in Italy.

In short, the expectations of an ECB ready to raise rates by up to 75 basis points at the next meeting of the Governing Council on 8 September.

In this regard, Bloomberg reported that traders are now betting on a rate hike in the euro area up to +241 basis points by July 2023, double what was expected just a month ago.

UBS on elections: center-right ahead

But let’s get to the comment from UBSwhich highlights, by addressing the topic of the elections on September 25th, the advantage of the center-right coalition: Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni, Lega by Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi, thanks also to the current electoral system.

There are four forces competing in Italian politics, UBS recalled: “the center-right coalition, the PD, the Five Stars and the newly formed centrist Third Pole (fruit of the alliance between Action by Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi) “.

The electoral system favors the larger coalitions, a factor that attributes a greater probability of victory to the center-right, which should consequently “To obtain an absolute majority in Parliament”.

“Within the center-right coalition – reads the comment – Fratelli di Italia is the party in the leadand consequently it should be up to it to form a new government (it being understood – warn from UBS – who is the President of the Republic (Sergio Mattarella) which assigns the mandate to the candidate Prime Minister, exerting a great influence on the appointment of key ministers, such as that of the Economy) “.

While recognizing the advantage of the center-right, Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy, stresses that the scenario in which no coalition collects sufficient votes to form a government cannot be completely excluded, and therefore the possibility that it will form. “a minority government with external support, or a government of technocrats“. And this is because the votes depend “on the popularity of local candidates”.

In any case, “in the last month there have been significant movements in the results of the polls: they have gained support i 5 Stelle, the Polo and Fratelli di Italia Centerwhile the League and the Democratic Party have lost ground“.

That said, UBS reports that the “new Parliament will be very different from the current one: it will count 1/3 fewer parliamentarians, as a result of the reform approved in 2020. The 5 Stars, which had confirmed themselves as the first party in the 2018 elections, now rank fourth in the latest polls, while the center-right coalition presents a different balance, given that in the lead is the Brothers of Italy, ahead of the League. Other central parties also joined forces, forming a new bloc (the so-called Third Pole)while the Democratic Party ended up signing a lower number of alliances than in the previous vote “.

Elections, UBS: an important absence of Euroscepticism

“Even more important is the fact that Euroscepticism is an absent issue in this electoral campaign in this election campaign, in stark contrast to the past. And this reflects the change in public opinion, which now strongly supports the single currency and the more integrated EU ”.

The Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM points out that the “New Parliament will meet for the first time on 13 October” is that, “In the past, it took between one and three months to form a new government. The incumbent government will present the new estimates by the end of September andThe new government should present the budget law to the European Commission by the end of the year “.

In this regard, at present, UBS writes that “Nothing particularly alarming shines through in the economic posters” of the different political forces.

“With inflation biting and energy prices testing new highs, the posters of all the parties propose tools to alleviate the pressures on families and companies, a factor that will entail some form of expansionary fiscal policy ”.

However, Ramenghi does not believe that there is a risk of excessive fiscal stimulus being adopted, and this for the statements of political leaders, although, it must be said, “Some programs have few details”.

“The key factors to which the markets will pay attention in the next budget law will be the pace of reforms to liberalize the economy and the ability to make full use of the resources of the Recovery Fund”, or the implementation within the foreseen times of the objectives engraved in the PNRR of the Draghi government.

Elections: what to do with BTPs? Ubs responds

UBS’s view is not negative on the Italian paper, despite the various alerts relating to the moves of hedge funds or the caution expressed by other companies that look at the made in Italy government bond market.

“We see value at the moment for buy-and-hold investors of short and medium-term Italian bonds “, Matteo Ramenghi writes. It is in fact a bond “Which offer yields of between 2.2% and 3%, and which emerge well from a comparison with corporate bonds with investment grade ratings”.

Otherwise, “in light of the continuing high volatility of both interest rates and risk premiums (hence the spreads), we believe that Italian bonds with longer maturities do not yet offer attractive entry levels “.

This is the reasoning applied to BTPs and the BTP-Bund spread:

“In light of the ECB’s change in monetary policy, including the end of net bond purchases and the sharp rise in interest rates, risk premia for Italian bonds have more than doubled in value from the lows tested during the pandemic. Following this strong increase, which also affected the bonds of other countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal “ UBS recalls that the ECB has nevertheless confirmed the reinvestment policy, also introducing what has been defined several times in Italy anti-spread shield.

Last 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis, Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced the long-awaited euro area anti-fragmentation shield, known in Italy as an anti-spread shield or BTP saves. The shield was baptized TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument)”.

In this regard, UBS specifies that the TPI “Can be used to curb significant market distortions”.



In particular, “We believe the TPI will only be used when spreads will be much higher than current levels, and on condition of full compliance with the budgetary rules of the European Union “. Considering the current value of the BTP-Bund spread, which at 10 years “travels around 230 basis points and at 5 years at 180 basis points”, Matteo Ramenghi’s team underlines that “Investors are protected from the risk associated withhigh weight of Italy’s public debt and repeated episodes of political uncertainty (read the fall of the current government) in the right way “.

BTP: the spread threshold that would trigger the ECB

But what is the outlook ahead of the political elections on September 25th?

“In our baseline scenario for Europe, which predicts only a mild recession and a return to political stability after the Italian elections, risk premiums (spreads) should continue to trade around current levels, in a probable range between 200 and 250 basis points as regards 10-year BTPs. In the event of a deeper recession in Europe, and consequent further pressure on the accounts, or in the case of prolonged political uncertainty (in Italy) following the elections, risk premia could exceed 300 basis points. However, we do not believe that the ECB will activate its TPI (anti-spread shield), unless short-term rates rise to stress levels. At the moment, 2-year BTP rates are 100 basis points higher than German ones (or 2.2%), and we believe that the ECB will probably be concerned enough to react if the spread (at 2 years) were to rise between 200 and 250 basis points. In a benign scenario in which Europe managed to avoid an energy crisis and a new Italian government showed its commitment to fiscal consolidation, the spread could fall back below the threshold of 200 basis points “.