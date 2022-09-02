In view of the upcoming Italian political elections on 25 September, Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy analyzes the macro-economic scenario, also talking about spreads and rates on BTPs. Among other things, attention on the Italian paper continues to be high, given the flare-ups of recent weeks, which culminated yesterday in a jump in 10-year BTP rates above the 4% threshold, to the record since last June 15.

The interest rate boom is explained by the markets’ bets on an ECB forced to be more hawkish, in order to extinguish the fire of inflation, which in the Eurozone hit a new high, with a 9.1% surge in August.

To accelerate the pace too inflation in Italy.

In short, the expectations of an ECB ready to raise rates by up to 75 basis points in the next meeting of the Governing Council on 8 September increase. In this regard, Bloomberg reported that traders are now betting on a rate hike in the euro area up to +241 basis points by July 2023, double what was expected just a month ago. But let’s come to the comment from UBS, which highlights the advantage of the center-right coalition – Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, thanks to the topic of the elections on 25 September. also to the current electoral system. There are four forces competing in Italian politics, UBS recalls: “the center-right coalition, the PD, the Five Stars and the newly formed centrist Third Pole (fruit of the alliance between Action by Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva by Matteo Renzi) “.

The electoral system favors the larger coalitions, a factor that attributes a greater probability of victory to the center right, which should consequently “obtain an absolute majority in Parliament”.

“Within the center-right coalition – reads the comment – Fratelli di Italia is the leading party, and consequently it should be responsible for forming a new government (without prejudice to UBS, who is the president of the Republic (Sergio Mattarella) who assigns the mandate to the candidate prime minister, exerting a great influence on the appointment of key ministers, such as that of the Economy) “.

While recognizing the advantage of the center-right, Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM in Italy, stresses that the scenario in which no coalition collects sufficient votes to form a government, and therefore the possibility of a government, cannot be completely excluded. minority with external support, or a government of technocrats. And this is because the votes depend “on the popularity of local candidates”.

In any case, “in the last month there have been significant movements in the results of the polls: the 5 Stelli, Centro Polo and Fratelli di Italia have gained support, while the Lega and the Democratic Party have lost ground)”.

That said, Ramenghi reports that the new parliament will be “very different from the current one: it will count 1/3 fewer parliamentarians, as a result of the reform approved in 2020. The 5 Stars, which had confirmed themselves as the first party in the 2018 elections. , now they are positioned in fourth place in the latest polls, while the center-right coalition presents a different balance, given that in the lead is Fratelli di Italia, ahead of the League. Other central parties have also joined their forces, forming a new bloc (the so-called Third Pole), while the Democratic Party ended up signing fewer alliances than in the previous vote ”.

“An even more important factor is the fact that in this electoral campaign Euroscepticism is an absent theme in this electoral campaign, in stark contrast to the previous ones. And this reflects the change in public opinion, which now strongly supports the single currency and the more integrated EU ”.

Chief Investment Officer of UBS GWM points out that the “new parliament will meet for the first time on October 13” and that, “in the past, it took between one and three months to form a new government. The government in office will present the new fiscal estimates by the end of September and the new government should present the budget law to the European Commission by the end of the year ”. UBS writes that “nothing particularly alarming transpires in the economic manifestos” of the various political forces.

“With inflation biting and energy prices testing new highs, the posters of all parties propose tools to alleviate pressure on households and businesses, which will involve some form of expansionary fiscal policy.”

However, UBS GWM Chief Investment Officer Matteo Ramenghi does not believe that there is a risk of excessive fiscal stimulus being adopted, and this is due to the statements of political leaders, although, it must be said, “some programs have few details”.

“The key factors to which the markets will pay attention in the next budget law will be the pace of reforms to liberalize the economy and the ability to make full use of the resources of the Recovery Fund”, ie the timely implementation of the objectives engraved in the PNRR of the Draghi government. What to do in this context with BTPs?

UBS’s view is not negative on the Italian paper, despite the various alerts relating to the moves of hedge funds or the caution expressed by other companies that look at the made in Italy government bond market.

“We currently see value for buy-and-hold investors of short and medium-term Italian bonds,” writes Matteo Ramenghi. In fact, these are bonds “which offer yields between 2.2% and 3%, and which emerge well from a comparison with corporate bonds with investment grade ratings”.

On the other hand, “in light of the continuing high volatility of both interest rates and risk premiums (hence spreads), we believe that Italian bonds with a longer maturity do not yet offer attractive entry levels”.

This is the reasoning applied to BTPs and the BTP-Bund spread:

“In light of the ECB’s monetary policy shift, including the end of net bond purchases and the sharp rise in interest rates, risk premia for Italian bonds have more than doubled in value from the lows tested during the pandemic. Following this strong increase, which also affected the bonds of other countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal ”UBS recalls that the ECB has launched reinvestments by also introducing what in Italy has been repeatedly defined as an anti-spread shield.

Last 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis, Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced the long-awaited euro area anti-fragmentation shield, known in Italy as an anti-spread shield or BTP saves. The shield was baptized TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument)”.

In this regard Ramenghi specifies that the ICC “can be used to curb significant market distortions”.

Specifically, “we believe that the TPI will be used only when the spreads reach levels much higher than the current levels, and on condition of full compliance with the budgetary rules of the European Union”. Considering the current value of the BTP-Bund spread, which at 10 years “travels around 230 basis points and at 5 years at 180 basis points”, UBS emphasizes that “investors are protected from the risk associated with the high weight of the public debt of the Italy and repeated episodes of political uncertainty (read the fall of the current government) in the right way “.

But what is the outlook ahead of the political elections on September 25th? “In our baseline scenario for Europe, which predicts only a mild recession and a return to political stability after the Italian elections, risk premiums (spreads) should continue to trade around current levels, within a likely range including between 200 and 250 basis points for 10-year BTPs. In the event of a deeper recession in Europe, and a consequent further tax burden, or in the event of prolonged political uncertainty (in Italy) following the elections, risk premiums could exceed 300 basis points. However, we do not believe that the ECB will activate its TPI (anti-spread shield), unless short-term rates rise to stress levels. At the moment, 2-year BTP rates are 100 basis points higher than German ones (or 2.2%), and we believe that the ECB will probably be so concerned that it reacts if the (2-year) spread should rise between 200 and 250 basis points. In a benign scenario in which Europe manages to avoid an energy crisis and a new Italian government shows its commitment to fiscal consolidation, the spread could fall back below the threshold of 200 basis points ”.