BTP, spread and Meloni do not fear Moody’s ratings. ‘But the banks are anticipating the ECB’

BTP, spread, Piazza Affari: for now Meloni’s Italy shows no signs of nervousness awaiting Moody’s announcement that tomorrow, Friday 17 November, with the markets closed, it will finally make known the decision on the rating of the Italian public debt at risk “junk”, based on its scale of values

In recent sessions, 10-year BTP rates have also fallen below the 4.4% threshold, falling to the lowest level of the last two months. The 10-year BTP-Bund spread also breached the 200 basis points threshold. No shocks also for the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari, which remains under control.

There is no junk anxiety from Moody’s, as confirmed by the notes coming from several analysts, who believe that the American rating agency, which currently holds a rating on Italian debt equal to Baa3, the lowest among its investment grade ratings, with a negative outlook. Some do not even rule out that a nice surprise will eventually arrive for Italy, perhaps with an upward revision of the outlook from “negative” to “stable”. On the other hand, the junk risk for BTPs exploded when Moody’s, which had already assigned a rating of Baa3 to Italian public debt, decided immediately after the fall of the Draghi government – which occurred in July 2022 – to lower the outlook from stable to negative.

It was that panic for Draghi’s orphaned Italy, one can say, that made the risk of a rejection of Moody’s judgment on Italian government bonds more concrete. Rejection to junk which, analysts say almost in unison, will not exist.

The doubt, however, remains: what would happen to Italy if there were a downgrade instead? As regards the BTP-Bund spread, Barclays analysts believe that the differential could return to the 250 basis point area, as highlighted by a Bloomberg graph.

Among the illustrious victims, in addition to the spread and the BTP rates, which would point upwards, there would also be the Italian banks, linked to the fate of Italian government bonds from that doom loop: which may have loosened, but which remains very present.

In the analysis by Arcano Partners “Moody’s downgrade not in sight, but sovereign risk can penalize especially banks and insurance companies”, the vulnerability of the financial sector to a possible rejection to junk status by the rating agency is highlighted.

Alessandro Pellegrino, credit portfolio manager of Arcano Partners, clarifies that “”we do not expect any action on the rating from Moody’s on Friday 17th and we believe that a downgrade is highly unlikely; rather we see a change to “Neutral” (from “Negative”) of the outlook”.

Pellegrino explains that “a possible downgrade would, however, have significant repercussions in Europe: the European Central Bank itself, in fact, already in 2020 protected the euro zone from the risk of widening the spreads of the various countries with a specific instrument, the PEPP, assisted from support instruments at the level of fiscal policies of the European Union (ESM and Next Generation EU)”.

Obviously, according to the portfolio manager of Arcano Partners, “a downgrade of Italy’s rating would put stress” on the spread. Just like Barclays, in this case too the fear is that the BTP/Bund yield spread could rise up to 250 basis points. On the other hand, Pellegrino specifies, “this level is typically considered the warning level of investors in BTPs, when it is perceived that the ECB does not have the situation entirely under control”.

BTP-Bund spread aside, it is obvious that the rejection as junk would have repercussions “on all Italian companies, because it is difficult for companies to have a credit rating higher than that of their country of origin. The contagion would be immediate, especially starting from banks and insurance companies.”

In this regard, just two weeks ago an article published in Global Capital sent a very specific message to Italian banks, as emerges from the title Italian banks: carpe diem.

The article launched a clear appeal to Italian banks: finance yourself now on the bond market, before the next meeting of the ECB Governing Council scheduled for December. The reason? This BTP-Bund spread which from a value above 200 basis points to 210 immediately after the publication of the Nadef by the Meloni government, which also fell thanks to the ECB to below 200 basis points, may not be sustainable, especially if it is considered that, in the month of December, in addition to the meeting of ECB by Christine Lagarde which, hopefully, should have remained comforted by the latest numbers on inflation and therefore leave rates unchanged again, for the second time since the meeting of 26 October last -, there is also the appointment for the approval process of the law budget for 2024 presented in mid-October by Meloni & Co.

“This could be the ideal time for banks to contact investors (with bond issuance), after the third quarter accounts but before the December ECB meeting.” On the occasion of that meeting, the article underlines, Lagarde could also decide to put an end to that instrument which is still confirmed as a sort of save Italy, namely the PEPP. And certainly the latest rumors indicating how hedge funds are filling the void left by the ECB’s QE which has now disappeared into the attic would certainly not be enough to allay anxiety.

At that point, tension on the Italian government bond market could flare up again, causing BTP rates to rise and consequently forcing Italian banks to issue bonds with higher yields.

“If for any reason the spread with German government bonds were to go up to 250 points – points out Alessandro Pellegrino, credit portfolio manager at Arcano Partners – it would be the banks above all that would be penalized. This is for various reasons: first of all, banks have a predominantly domestic business and have significant shares of government bonds on their balance sheets. Furthermore, their cost of financing would rise rapidly, impacting profits. Furthermore, the banks themselves are today highly dependent on the market for financing.”

But European banks would also suffer: “At the same time, we think that there would be negative implications for the European financial sector (iTraxx Financials) – added Pellegrino, explaining that, “otherwise, the effect for utilities would be smaller because, if it is true that their cost of debt increases, these companies have more stable businesses, with recurring revenues. Above all, they have no bonds on their balance sheets.”

In any case, “the domino effect of a worsening of the sovereign rating” by Moody’s “could therefore be very rapid in the universe of corporate issues. And it would also have spillovers on the real economy, e.g on a potential another downgrade by S&P.” Finally, “the rise in the spread to 250 basis points in Italy could finally rekindle fears of possible contagion to other southern European countries, once again raising doubts about the financial stability of the euro zone”.

