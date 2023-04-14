Home Business Btp: Treasury allocates bonds worth €1.23 billion to specialist operators
Btp: Treasury allocates bonds worth €1.23 billion to specialist operators

Btp: Treasury allocates bonds worth €1.23 billion to specialist operators

In today’s placement of BTPs reserved for specialist operators, the Treasury issued 1.227 billion of 3, 7 and 30-year bonds.

In detail, the following have been issued:

  • 445.9 million over 3 years maturing on 05/15/2026 (offered for 650 million in the fourth tranche)
  • 318.3 million of 7 years maturing 06/15/2030 offered in second tranche for 1.125 billion
  • 214.1 million of 30 years expiring 01/09/2044 offered in 21st tranche for 250 million
  • 250 million of 30 years maturing 02/01/2037 offered in 32nd tranche for 250 million.

The settlement of the issue falls on the next 17th of April.

