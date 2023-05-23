Home » Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How to invest
Business

Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How to invest

by admin
Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How to invest

Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How to invest

The new one arrives from 5 to 9 June Btp Value, a four-year government bond dedicated to retail. The coupons, half-yearly, will have one rate for the first two years and then another (higher) rate for the next two. The two rates will be communicated on 1 June (unless they rise). Hardly the “synthetic rateannual (calculated on the two values) will be too far from that of a Classic btpof the same duration (currently around 3.45%).

But how “steep” the step is will still make a bit of a difference: if the second rate is significantly higher than the first, in fact, there will be an extra incentive to hold the bond until the end. Also, if i market rates will go down in the next few years (which is desirable, because it would mean that inflation is tamed) having more substantial coupon flows is a psychological advantage and perhaps an incentive to bond prices on the secondary.

READ ALSO: Enel, Scaroni: “I’m not a friend of Putin. A NATO country is speculating on gas”

Il Btp Value provides for a loyalty bonus of 0.5% of the invested capital for savers who will keep it until maturity. The six-monthly nominal coupons will be calculated on the basis of pre-established rates that increase over time (the so-called step-up mechanism): fixed for the first two years, which increases for the remaining two years of the security’s life.

The series of guaranteed minimum coupon rates of the first issue will be communicated to the public on Thursday 1st June, while i definitive coupon rates they will be announced at the closing of the placement on 9 June and cannot in any case be lower than the guaranteed minimum coupon rates.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

New book on the history of the Tengelmann...

Emilia, hypothesis Bonaccini commissioner. “A Hoax for the...

Flight in a private jet simulator: That’s why...

Some more apartments built in 2022

Telespazio and DTA Puglia together for the development...

Tesla Cybertruck: How it could change the automotive...

Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on...

Bill Gates: Jeffrey Epstein is said to have...

Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy