Btp Valore 2023, subscription boom: more than five billion raised at the outset

The Btp Valore collects 5.43 billion at its debut

The Btp Valore, the government bond with increasing rates reserved for retail investors, closed the first day of placement collecting subscriptions for 5.43 billion euro. The placement will continue until Friday, unless the Treasury decides to close it early, in any case not before Wednesday. The four-year bond offers a minimum guaranteed return of 3.25% for the first two years and 4% for the remaining two years, to which is added a loyalty bonus of 0.5% if it is held in the portfolio until expiry.

What are Btp Valore 2023

The Btp Valore are Multi-year Treasury Bonds, i.e Medium-long term government bonds, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) on 8 May. Purchasable by individual and similar savers – therefore aimed only at the retail market – the Btp Valore will be issued from Monday 5 to Friday 9 Juneand they will have one duration of four years. With them, the Government aims to increase the weight of small savers, such as families, in the panorama of holders of our public debt.

Subscribe to the newsletter

