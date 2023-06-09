Btp Valore, placement closes with record orders for over 18.1 billion

(Teleborsa) – The Btp Valore raised more than 18 billion eurosmarking a order records compared to its predecessors. In fact, the Mef announced the preliminary results for the closing of the placement on the MOT, at 13.00 today 9 June, indicating that funding has reached a total amount of 18.191 billion euros.

Record results

It’s about the highest result ever in terms of value undersigned – underlines the Treasury – but also for number of contracts registered (654,675), in a single placement of government bonds for small savers (retail), to which the Btp Valore is exclusively addressed.

The MEF has confirmed that the security, which has an accrual date of 13 June 2023 and maturity date of 13 June 2027, has final annual rates of 3.25% for the 1st and 2nd year and 4% for the 3rd and 4th year. The minimum rates announced on 1 June are therefore confirmed. The subscribers who keep the government bond for the entire duration of the 4 years will also be guaranteed a extra final loyalty bonus of 0.5%.

Effective yield at 3.625%

Therefore, the effective yield to maturity, according to the calculations of Intesa Sanpaolo experts, will be 3.625%, offering an extra yield of approximately 23bp on the yield of the nominal BTP with the same maturity equal to 3.39% (closing date of 2 June), while the loyalty bonus brings an additional average annual excess return of 12.5bps.

The amount issued coincides with the total value of the purchase contracts validly concluded at par on the MOT in the five placement days, through the two dealer banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit and the support of the two co-dealer banks Banca Akros and Banca Sella Holding.

(Foto: Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash)