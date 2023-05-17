Btp Valore, the loyalty bonus will be equal to 0.5%

The Ministry of Economy and Finance communicates the publication of the information sheet relating to the first issue of the Btp Value, the government bond dedicated exclusively to small savers (retail), which will be placed dto Monday 5 to Friday 9 June 2023 (until 1.00 pm), salvo early closing (any early closure cannot in any case take place before Wednesday 7 June, guaranteeing savers at least three full placement days).

The first Btp Valore – explains the Mef – will have a 4-year maturity and will foresee an extra final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital for those who buy the security during the placement days and hold it until maturity. The first Btp Valore will have six-monthly nominal coupons calculated on the basis of fixed and increasing rates over time (the so-called step-up mechanism). The coupons will be calculated on the basis of a given fixed coupon rate for the first 2 years, which increases for the remaining 2 years of the life of the security.

The security will be placed at par, without restrictions or commissions, and with a price equal to 100 on the market through the MOT electronic platform of Borsa Italiana through two dealer banks: Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit.