BTp Value June 2023, Coupon Announced. Is it worth investing?

The highly anticipated launch of the BTP Value June 2023 is about to happen, and the financial experts are excited about it! Designed specifically for small savers, this tool promises to revolutionize the investment landscape. But let’s try to better understand what his are characteristics and if it really deserves the attention of Italian investors.

The issue

The issuance of this new government bond, called BTp Valueis scheduled for June 5th.

It is aimed exclusively at individual savers, offering them a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the retail market.

The subscription will be simplified, allowing the purchase of the BTp Valore with a minimum investment of only 1,000 euros, without commissions. You can choose whether to subscribe to it through your contact person at the bank or at the post office, or use your home banking system enabled for online trading functions.

One of the most interesting aspects of this tool is its duration. The BTp Valore June 2023 will have an expected maturity of four years, with a loyalty bonus 0.5% of the invested capital for those who will keep the investment until the end.

The coupon

But let’s get to the point: the performance of the BTp Value.

The Mef has communicated the coupons, which will be 3.25% for the first and second year, and 4% for the third and fourth year. At the end of the placement, the definitive coupon rates will then be announced, which can then also be revised upwards, based on the market conditions on the closing day of the issue.

We also remember the loyalty bonuses equal to 0.5%, for those who choose to hold the security until the expiry of the 4 years.

My Business Opinions

We finally arrive at the core of our analysis: assessing whether or not it is truly convenient to invest in BTp Value of June 2023.

The first fundamental question we need to ask ourselves is: convenient compared to what?

Probably many are not able to answer this question, but it is the crucial point to address every time we evaluate a new investment and it is what I always ask my clients in advice whenever they ask me for my opinion on any perspective.

Convenience can be either relative That absolute: in the first case, we compare the BTp Valore with other “similar products”, for example other BTp; in the second case, however, we have to consider a broader perspective.

Let’s start with relative convenience: at the time of writing, the four-year BTp available on the secondary market offers a yield at maturity of around 3.5% gross, while the Valore BTp, considering the maturity and the loyalty bonus, reaches the 3,75%.

So, to answer directly, the answer is yes: compared to an immediate comparison, this BTP has a better performance.

As I predicted and also mentioned in the video above, the Treasury has shown some “generosity” with respect to what is available on the secondary market to incentivize capital inflows. However, we are not talking about anything that should make us jump for joy: the BTp Valore is a common government bond issued in a historical period in which bond market yields are growing compared to a few years ago.

Here we enter the realm of absolute convenience: do you really need to add another BTp to your wallet? And in particular, do you need this specific BTp if you don’t already have one?

I can’t answer this question right away as I don’t know your personal and financial situation.

What I can safely say is that if you already have a well portfolio diversifiedit could be repetitive to expose yourself again on a similar instrument which, as I mentioned earlier, is nothing exceptional if we consider the entire market.

If you have never delved into wealth management or would like to learn more about it, I invite you to read the article in which I clarify the key points on how to manage your money.

If, on the other hand, you simply wish to limit yourself to investing in this instrument and you have no interest in anything else, I would just add the advice to be careful as you would become too exposed to a single security or a single country.

Therefore, I always recommend that you consider your investment with a view to diversification, precisely to distribute the risks.

See you soon!