BTp Value June 2023, Soon to be Issued: Is It Worth Investing?

The new one is about to debut BTP Value June 2023: it is a tool designed for i small savers which will debut precisely towards the beginning of June.

Today we will try to understand together what are his characteristics principals and if it really is an interesting tool for Italian investors.

For this, as well as analyzing his own advantages they disadvantageswe will try to understand the risks who hide behind this investment and whether, on balance, it is convenient or not to invest with this instrument.

The issue

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance launched the new family of government bonds, namely the BTP Valore. It is a tool dedicated exclusively to individual and similar savers, therefore we are talking about a security that is aimed exclusively at the retail market.

The first issue will take place on Monday 5 June, and will go on until Friday 9 June (at 1 pm), provided that there are no early closures.

The mode of subscription has been simplified, given that the instrument can only be purchased by retail savers starting from a minimum investment of 1,000 euros, and without commissions.

You can subscribe to the BTp either through your contact person, by going to the bank or post office, or through your home banking if you are enabled for online trading functions.

Also on this instrument the taxation applied will be that of 12.5%, i.e. exactly equal to the preferential taxation for government bonds. There will also be an exemption from inheritance taxes, coupons and also loyalty bonuses.

To the duration

The BTp Valore June 2023 will have a duration of 4 yearsand there will be a loyalty bonus for savers who decide to keep the investment until maturity.

The coupon

As for the couponwhich is often one of the main reasons why a saver chooses to subscribe to this product, it will be communicated the next 1st of Juneeven if we already know that the coupons will be periodic and that they will be calculated on the basis of pre-established and increasing rates over time.

What are the risks?

Since we have seen the characteristics of the new government bond, we can now try to understand what the risks we would encounter if we chose this tool.

First we should take into consideration the volatilitywhich may increase or decrease in relation to the duration of the investment period.

Let’s try to better understand what could happen: if interest rates increase, then the price of the BTPs issued previously decreases, if interest rates decrease, then the price of the BTPs issued previously increases.

Another important risk is that relating to the country that issues the instrument (in this case Italy), and it is the issuer risk: how many possibilities are there that Italy will meet the default Or a debt restructuring? This risk, albeit remote, should be underestimated because it could affect your investment with a partial or worse, total loss of the invested capital.

Therefore, before investing lightly, I advise you to reflect and think carefully about your choice, taking into consideration all the possibilities and above all trying to be aware of these risks.

Is it worth investing in the BTP Valore June 2023?

Now you may be wondering if this is an interesting investment from a practical point of view.

At the moment we do not know the coupon, so we can make few in-depth judgments. I can not tell you whether or not it is convenient to choose this tool for yours investment strategy since I don’t know your personal and financial situation, however, I can tell you that if you already have a well-diversified portfolio, it might be a bit repetitive to expose yourself again to an instrument of this type.

If, on the other hand, you want to invest with this instrument, I can tell you, however, to be careful since you would find yourself too exposed to a single stock or a single country, so I always advise you to think about your investment with a view to diversification.

Good continuation!