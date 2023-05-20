BTPs and Meloni’s Italy dodge Moody’s junk

Dodged Moody’s Junk: to BTPs and in general toItaly by Giorgia Meloni so far it has gone well.

The rating agency has decided not to update the Italian debt rating, currently equal to “Baa3” with a negative outlook, just one step above the junk rating.

Italy keeps investment grade status and for now it does not enter the group of debt securities considered by Moody’s as “junk”.

The rating assigned by Moody’s to BTPs and made in Italy public debt in general is “Baa3” with a negative outlook, just one step above the “junk” rating.

This is certainly positive news for Italy from the Meloni government which, at least for now, maintains the status quo and does not stain itself with the shame of junk, feared by the international markets and investors who look to the BTPs and the spread.

An article by Bloomberg, in particular, highlights that “in addition to allowing national pride to remain intact, (Moody’s decision) also allows the third largest economy in the area to avoid any tension in the financial markets”.

“The decision to brand a country with a junk rating”, writes Bloomberg, can in fact certainly have negative consequences, as Greece experienced in 2010, “when the cut in its rating by the other agency Standard & Poor’s announced the start of a new phase for the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis”.

The danger of a resounding rejection by Moody’s had become more concrete, after the same rating agency, last autumn, had issued a clear warning to Italy, bluntly waving the junk threat.

“We would likely downgrade Italy’s ratings if we were to see a significant weakening of the country’s medium-term growth prospects, due to the failure to implement pro-growth reforms, including those outlined in the Pnrr,” read the update report. released by Moody’s.

The agency specified that “more restrictive financing conditions, high inflation, risks for energy supplies from Russia and a more complex political context are weighing on Italy’s growth prospects and debt dynamics”.

The warning came following the outcome of the Italian political elections which certified the victory of the centre-right FdI-Lega-Forza Italia and which laid the foundations for the formation of what would become the Meloni government.

Bloomberg recalls how Moody’s is the strictest rating agency among the so-called Three sisters: the ‘colleagues’

S&P and Fitch Ratings have effectively confirmed their respective ratings on Italian debt at an investment grade level which is confirmed to be one notch higher than the current Moody’s rating.

And in the meantime, Robin Brooks, with regard to the parallelism that some economists and strategists periodically draw between Italy and Greece (which, indeed, is emerging as a far more virtuous country, in terms of public finance management, than the Italy), published a post on Twitter rejecting the comparison between Athens and Rome:

“One thing I hear a lot about: ‘Is Italy the new Greece?’ And this is definitely not true if you look at foreign trade. Italy – explains Brookes – is cashing in a record trade surplus and, contrary to what happened in the years before Covid, this time the record level of the surplus coincides with strong growth. Greece, on the other hand, has once again suffered significant (trade) deficits”.

One thing I hear a lot: “Italy is the new Greece.” This most definitely is NOT true looking at external trade. Italy (lhs) is recording a record trade surplus and unlike pre-COVID years this record surplus coincides with strong growth. Greece is back to big trade deficits (rhs). pic.twitter.com/o6TILkMJRr — Robin Brooks (@RobinBrooksIIF) May 17, 2023

In short, for now, in Meloni’s Italy now orphaned of the help assured in previous years by the ECB, things do not seem to be going badly, far from it.

Having said this, Moody’s decision not to update the rating, and to practically stall, only postpones the risk of a heavy downgrade of the rating of BTPs and Italian government bonds. Which means that the sword of Damocles of a “junk” rejection continues to hang over Rome’s head.

Among other things, just a few weeks ago Moody’s expressed its opinion on the Italy case, as reported in the other Bloomberg article “Italy Stands Out to Moody’s as Only Country Risking Junk Status“.

The agency recalled that “Italy is currently the only country with a Baa3 rated sovereign debt to present a negative outlook” and that “weak growth and higher borrowing costs could weaken further the tax position of the country, i.e. its public accounts.

And in the meantime, the debut of the BTP Valore is approaching.

The new BTP, which will make its debut on the markets on June 5th, until June 9th, reflects the ambition of the Meloni government to woo small Italian savers, so that they take on the eternal thorn in their side that causes the Italian economy to bleed : that of the public debt.

Among the various slogans heralded by the Meloni government there is in fact the following: “More government bonds in the hands of Italians

