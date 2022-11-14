Home Business Bubbles BidCo acquires the majority of Acqua & Sapone
Bubbles BidCo acquires the majority of Acqua & Sapone

Bubbles BidCo acquires the majority of Acqua & Sapone

Bubbles BidCleader takes control of Acqua e Sapone, a leading market chain in the beauty and personal care and home care sector.

Bubble BidCo, the Italian holding company of Cesar SpA, SDA Srl Group and VDM Srl, members of the Acqua & Sapone Consortium, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Reale Commerciale, present in Calabria and Campania with 43 Acqua & Sapone brand stores and with this operation Bubbles BidCo SpA acquires the majority of the largest national personal hygiene and home cleaning chain which, in 2021, generated 1.3 billion euros in revenues with over 800 points of sale. “We have a concrete strategic value creation project” declared Carlo Schiavo, CEO of Bubbles BidCo “We continue to invest in growth with the expansion of the network of points of sale and M&A activities, together with an integration plan for the different companies which aims to consolidate sector leadership and maximize synergies within a single large group ».

By the end of 2022, the Holding will complete the opening of 35 new stores dedicated to well-being and personal care. Development will continue in 2023.

