Bud Light and trans testimonial, from America’s most loved beer to most hated beer

Storm on Bud Light after the accusations of the transgender influencer: “The CEO must resign”

It’s official. Bud Light it lost the title of best-selling beer in the United States and now not even its future is so rosy. The Bud Light one was a real one vertical collapsewhich has a name and surname – those of Dylan Mulvaneyinfluencer transgender to which Bud Light delivered some personalized free cans last April as part of a sponsorship deal.

Too bad Mulvaney accused the company of having it left at the mercy of the haters during the boycott campaign sparked by its ad. Since then, Bud Light has been the subject of a media hype and has lost a huge percentage of its revenue on the market. In addition to the allegations of the influencer, also the CEO Brendan Withworth must defend itself from the attacks of the parent company, the Anheuser-Buschand by some ex-level exponents of the company who have publicly asked for his resignation.

Since April, when the influencer sponsored a few cans of Bud Light in an Instagram video, Mulvaney has had to deal stalking and personal attacks, without any kind of support from the brewing house, as she herself said on social media. “Bullying and transphobia emerged from that video in a way that I could never have imagined. I was followed and felt a loneliness that I wish on no one. I was waiting for the brand to contact me, but they never did, for a company hiring a trans person and then not publicly supporting them is worsein my opinion, than not to take it at all“, so Mulvaney in a new video on Instagram.

