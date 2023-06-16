Bud Light loses spot as most popular US beer brand after transgender ads

Bud Light is no longer America’s favorite beer. The beer brand lost the top spot to a Mexican beer after a controversial ad campaign featuring a transgender model.

Dylan Mulvaney at the Tony Awards in New York. The influencer should open up new target groups for Bud Light. That went wrong

“Go woke, go broke” – in German something like “Will woke, go broke”: Conservatives and right-wingers in the USA see this saying confirmed by new market research data. US beer brand Bud Light has lost its place as the most popular beer brand in the US after the company advertised with transgender model Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light sales in the four weeks ended June 3 fell by nearly a quarter from a year earlier, according to consulting firm Bump Williams, citing data from market research firm NielsenIQ. Bud Light’s share of US beer sales is now 7.3 percent. The Mexican brand Modelo Especial from the brewer Constellation Brands is now more popular with 8.4 percent.

The Bud and Budweiser brands belong to Anheuser-Busch InBev Group, the largest brewery group in the world. The Belgian-based conglomerate also owns the brands Beck’s, Spaten, Franziskaner and Löwenbräu in Germany.

In April, Bud Light tried to reach a younger target group with a campaign on TikTok in the USA – and alienated the regular customers. Trans woman Dylan Mulvaney also promoted the beer among her millions of followers – disguised as movie character Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Outrage among conservatives and right-wingers in the United States was enormous because the brewery with the advertising character represents the controversial view that gender is something arbitrary and changeable. Reactions ranged from boycott calls to hatred. Musician Kid Rock – a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump – posted a video of himself shooting Bud-Light cans with a live gun.

Here you will find content from Twitter

Anheuser-Busch didn’t respond at first, then fired two Bud Light executives, including a former vice president of marketing. This in turn brought the brewery criticism from liberals.

The share price and sales of the beer group collapsed as a result of the controversy. CEO Michel Doukeris said in May that it was still too early to assess the consequences of the identity-political PR campaign. With the new market research data, however, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch InBev have received the payoff in the eyes of conservatives and right-wingers.

