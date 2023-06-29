Budget 2024/2025: Neukölln presents a long list of cuts – Alt-Rixdorf Christmas market is cancelled

There is no money in 2024 and 2025 – Neukölln presents a long list of cancellations – Alt-Rixdorf Christmas market is cancelled

The district of Neukölln will be short of around 46 million euros over the next two years. Social offers should therefore be canceled – such as the Alt-Rixdorf Christmas market and the day cleaning at Neukölln schools.

The district office of Neukölln wants to cancel social offers on a large scale in the next two years because the district, according to its own information, will lack amounts in the millions in the coffers. Among other things, the Alt-Rixdorf Christmas market is to be eliminated, vacancies in the district office are not to be filled at times and homeless aid is to be reduced, as was the case on Wednesday in a Communication on the preparation of the 2024/2025 budget [berlin.de] is called.

Accordingly, security guards and daily cleaning at several Neukölln schools should also be omitted. In addition, broken playground equipment should no longer be replaced, waste disposal in green areas should be halved and three youth leisure facilities should be closed.

22.8 million euros are missing per year

The reason for this is that around 23 million euros were missing from the district in the next two years. “Following the allocation by the Senate, the Neukölln district office is missing 22.8 million euros per year for the 2024/2025 budget years in order to maintain the status quo. With the benchmark decision, the district office is therefore forced to grant numerous social offers that are necessary for Neukölln reduce or eliminate them altogether that are of the utmost importance to the people of the district,” the statement said.

The planned measures are necessary to bring about the necessary savings. On the basis of the so-called benchmark decision, the budget will be drawn up in the coming weeks.

District mayor: Financial plan will “destroy social infrastructure in Neukölln”

According to district mayor Martin Hikel (SPD), the current financial plans of the Berlin Senate will “destroy the social infrastructure in Neukölln for many years to come”. In an interview with rbb, he also said, “the problem with the financing of the districts is that a large part of the funds available to us are tied up. In fact, 80 percent of all funds are tied up and the remaining 20 percent are distributed among staff and own focus.”

“The main areas we have focused on in recent years have usually been in the social sphere and in school. If the funds are no longer there and the rest is tied up, that is logically gone,” says Hikel on radioeins from rbb .

Other districts are also sounding the alarm

A few days ago, the Berlin district mayors had warned in a letter to the Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) about cuts in the financing of the district offices. Hikel also approached Finance Senator Stefan Evers (both CDU) together with other Berlin district mayors. “We as districts want a functioning city and want to make our contribution to it,” she said “Berliner Morgenpost” [morgenpost.de] from the letter from the Neukölln district mayor, which eleven of Hikel’s colleagues had signed.

