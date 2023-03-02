Home Business Budget 400,000 to buy an ideal L8 or zero run C11 + Hermes luxury bag?Li Xiangshen responded | 350,000-500,000 | Li Xiang_Sina Technology_Sina.com
On March 1, the range-extending version of the Zero Run C11 was launched, with a price range of RMB 149,800 to RMB 185,800. It adopts a combination of 1.2T engine + 200kW electric motor, has the largest 43.74 degree battery, and CLTC pure electric battery life of 285KM.

Compared with Ideal, which also adopts range-extending technology, the zero-run C11 extended-range version is called “half-price L7”. With its high cost performance, it may achieve market breakthrough and sales increase.

After the launch of the Zero Run C11, a comparison chart of “what can you buy with a budget of 400,000 yuan” appeared on the Internet.

Image display,It costs 399,800 yuan to buy an ideal L8, and I can only be happy with myself

It costs less than 190,000 yuan to buy a zero-run C11, and the remaining more than 200,000 yuan can be boughtHermes Birkin + Omega Watch + Van Cleef & Arpels Pendant + PS5 + A Week Tour of Antelope ValleyIt can be called “enjoyment for the whole family”.

In response, Li Xiang, the founder of Ideal Auto, responded: “The Hermes in the picture can buy two Ideal L7 Max.”

It is understood that an ideal L7 Max sells for 379,800 yuan, and the price of Hermes Birkin in the picture is close to 800,000 yuan. Li Xiang seems to be saying: “Don’t talk nonsense if you don’t understand.”

With a budget of 400,000, which car would you buy?

