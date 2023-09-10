Budgets under pressure – Unions: “We have been losing real wages for three years” – News

Contents

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) is preparing to mobilize against the fourth round of negative wages in a row. The umbrella organization states that wages have developed in the wrong direction in recent years.

“The situation is so clear: we have been losing real wages for three years and that is a complete novelty in Swiss history.” That’s what SGB President Pierre-Yves Maillard says.

Legend: According to SGB President Maillard (second from left), all additional costs are borne by households, while inflation is not even compensated for. KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex

The Federal Statistical Office also confirms that average real wages have fallen in the last three years. The director of the employers’ association, Roland Müller, cannot dismiss this out of hand. After the Corona period, inflation increased and real wages did not keep up.

Inflation should be compensated automatically

The unions point the finger at the employers. SGB ​​chief economist Daniel Lampart speaks of a new toughness on the part of employers in wage negotiations. In fact, many collective employment agreements used to guarantee that inflation would have to be automatically compensated.

Today there is hardly any adjustment for inflation anymore.

According to Lampart, the employers have consistently attacked this regulation in the CBA. “Today there is hardly any adjustment for inflation anymore.” In every wage negotiation you start from zero. “This means that employees’ wages will ultimately fall and that is why the cost-of-living adjustment must be reintroduced into the CBA.”

Here too, Müller essentially agrees. The employers wanted to get rid of the automatic inflation compensation and justified this by saying that there had been practically no inflation until recently.

If a phase comes where inflation remains high for a longer period of time, negotiations will be held, including tough negotiations.

“We come from a time when there was zero inflation. Accordingly, it is obvious that the wage increases were primarily intended to be granted individually, so that these general clauses were negotiated away.

For the unions, with higher electricity prices, rents and health insurance premiums, now is the right time to automatically compensate for inflation again. Roland Müller does not reject this. “If a phase comes where inflation remains high for a longer period of time, then negotiations will be held, including tough negotiations.” Then it will be seen whether this general proportion will be reintroduced.

Wage increase of five percent demanded

Open box Close box

Roland Müller knows that he also has to respond to the unions’ second demand, even if it goes too far and is too general for him. The unions are demanding a general wage increase of five percent.

“If wages increase to five percent next year, we will only have compensated for the losses of the last three years,” says Pierre-Yves Maillard.

In order to give their demands more pressure, the unions announced a large national purchasing power demonstration in Bern on September 16th. Many current issues surrounding purchasing power do not involve employers, but rather politicians, for example when it comes to reducing health insurance premiums.

Unions are increasing the pressure

The unions demand that politicians must invest more money in order to cushion the higher health insurance premiums. This accusation is directed, for example, at the Center Party, which is largely responsible for the fact that the reductions are not as high as the unions would like.

However, this leaves the center faction leader, Philipp Bregy, pretty cold. “The center is responsible for ensuring that there is a solution regarding health insurance premiums. But there are limits to the reduction, especially since this is clearly a cantonal requirement.

Bregy’s answer shows that the pressure from the unions is understandable. Something is happening too. However, lower real wages and lower purchasing power are an issue in which very different actors play a role. In order to make progress here, the unions are now increasing the pressure.

