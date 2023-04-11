Shares of major Japanese trading firms posted sharp gains after Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said he would increase his holdings.

In an interview with Nikkei, Buffett said he is considering further investments in five major Japanese financial firms, adding he is “very proud” of his existing investments in them.

Shares of Mitsubishi rose 2.7% in trading in Japan, as Mitsui & Co gained 2.6%, Itochu rose 2.5% and Marubeni rose 3.7%. Sumitomo also rose 2.7%.