Buffett buys semiconductors with a huge sum of 28.9 billion to buy TSMC, and the response comes: welcome long-term investors

Regardless of domestic or overseas, semiconductors are one of the worst-falling stock market sectors this year. However, Warren Buffett recently disclosed that he bought TSMC with a huge sum of money. About 28.9 billion yuan.

This news also stimulated listed semiconductor companies. TSMC’s share price closed at NT$480 today, up 35 yuan.The single-day increase was as high as 7.8%, setting a new record since July 2020.

Today, domestic A-shares and Hong Kong stocks also rose sharply in the semiconductor sector, and many companies rose by their daily limit.

Regarding Buffett’s investment in TSMC, TSMC also responded, saying that it is happy to see and welcomes all investors who are interested in investing and holding TSMC stocks for a long time.

TSMC’s October sales reached NT$210.27 billion, a year-on-year increase of 56%. Sales so far this year totaled NT$1.85 trillion, up 44% year-on-year. In addition, in the single quarter of Q3, the company’s gross profit margin was 60.4%, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.3 percentage points, higher than the previous gross profit margin guidance of 57.5%-59.5%.