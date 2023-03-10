Coca-Cola source of greedy dividends for Buffett. Along with these other companies

Coca-Cola is known for being one of the “main ingredients” of the equity portfolio by Warren Buffett, the American billionaire investor also known as the Oracle of Omaha.

It’s no secret that the legendary investor at the head of Berkshire Hathaway has made money billion thanks to his investments in Coca-Cola.

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he founded and runs has held Coca-Cola shares in its portfolio since the late 1980s and, in addition to having benefited from the beverage giant’s share price rising over the decades, continues to raise money from the investment through dividends.

Buffett has earned in detail well $704 million in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022.

A surprising figure.

In 2022 Coca-Cola paid four quarterly dividends totaling $1.76 per share.

Berkshire held 400,000,000 shares of Coca-Cola as of 2022, which earned it $704 million in dividends from the company.

The figure attracted the attention of Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, who tweeted “Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke”.

But Coca-Cola isn’t the only company Buffett collects dividends from.

Here are three other companies Berkshire Hathaway are featured on generous amounts of dividendsto the delight of investors.

Kroger’s dividends

In an age where physical stores are seriously threatened by online sites, Kroger remains a physical behemoth.

In 2022, the company’s same-store sales increased by 5.6 percent. The economy moves in cycles, but the people have always need to shop for groceries.

As a result, Kroger is able to make money with ups and downs of the economy.

Kroger’s resilience is evidenced by its dividend history: the company has increased payments to shareholders for 16 consecutive years.

Paying a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share, Kroger offers an annual yield of 2.3%.

As of December 31, 2022, Warren Buffett owned 50 million Kroger shares.

Buffett and the Johnson & Johnson bet

Johnson & Johnson has provided investors with consistent returns throughout the economic cycles.

Among the popular brands that are under the umbrella of the company we have Tylenol, Band-Aid e Listerine, for a total of 29 products, each of which is capable of generating annual sales in excess of 1 billion dollars.

The stock has been on an upward trend for decades, returning an increasing amount of cash to shareholders.

At the end of December, Buffett’s company held 327,100 shares of JNJ.

Procter & Gamble

At the end of 2022, Berkshire also owned 315,400 shares of Procter & Gamble, a company with an even longer dividend growth record than JNJ.

P&G has announced a 5% dividend increase in April 2022, marking the 66th consecutive annual increase.

Currently the title offers a annual dividend yield of 2.6%.

P&G is a consumer goods giant with a portfolio of trusted brands such as Bounty, Crest toothpaste, Gillette razor blades and Tide detergent.

These are products that families buy regularly, regardless of the trend of the economy.

And although stocks are down about 8% in 2023, they are still up 74% over the past five years.

So another teaching we can “to copy” by Buffett is precisely the one on dividends.

The best part about dividend investing is that you don’t need to worry about the ups and downs of the stock market.

L’S&P 500 plunged 19.4% in 2022, but investors who added high-quality dividend-paying stocks to their portfolios still got paid.