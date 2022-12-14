[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 14, 2022]After three weeks, the well-known American investor Warren Buffett (Warren Buffett) once again dumped the stock of BYD, a Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer.

On December 13, according to Hong Kong Stock Exchange documents, Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.33 million H shares of BYD at an average price of HK$201, with a total value of approximately HK$267 million. The stake ratio fell from 15.07% to 14.95%.

This is the sixth time that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has disclosed that Buffett has reduced his holdings of BYD’s H shares.

In 2008, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought a 10% stake in BYD at HK$8 per share, with a total price of HK$1.8 billion, becoming BYD’s largest foreign shareholder.

Since the reduction of holdings in August this year, Buffett has accumulated more than 10 billion Hong Kong dollars in cash.

Regarding Berkshire Hathaway’s sale of more than one-fifth of the company’s holdings this year, Li Ke, executive vice president of BYD, recently said that Buffett is still very optimistic about BYD’s future and will never give up on it.

However, Chen Kaifeng, chief economist of Huisheng Financial Management Co., Ltd., previously told China Business News, “There are multiple reasons for Buffett’s decision to reduce his holdings (BYD). There are both profit-taking after a huge floating profit and risk-averse considerations. .”

He believes that the whole process of Buffett selling BYD may take a long time, but “clearing the position” may only be a matter of time. “Buffett never does things sloppily, either full position or cleared, he will not keep that part.”

