In his annual letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett rarely takes the opportunity to lobby for ideas that would benefit Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA ) or himself. policy. His tone is also generally kind and amiable, avoiding harsh words, compared with the less restrained tone of his 99-year-old business partner, Charlie Munger, who is rather acerbic. However, Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 shareholder letter released on Saturday was an exception. The letter refers to the soon-to-be-effective 1% tax on share repurchases, which President Joe Biden recently proposed raising to 4% in his State of the Union address.

Buffett writes: “If anyone tells you that all buybacks are bad for shareholders or the country, or especially good for the CEO, that person either knows nothing about the economy or is a smooth-talking demagogue (both characters). are not mutually exclusive).

This new share repurchase tax isn’t terribly disruptive, but it’s especially bad for a company like Berkshire Hathaway. In the lobbying campaign that led to the tax on share repurchases, it targeted net buybacks only. Companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. (META) offer generous stock-based compensation to executives, a form of pay that companies can claim as a tax deduction and then avoid most, if not all, share buyback taxes, provided It is stock buybacks that are used to soak up stock issued to executives. Berkshire Hathaway is unusual in that it rewards shareholders, not executives, with stock buybacks and does not pay dividends, using buybacks as the only way to return cash to shareholders.

Thus, the “smooth demagogues” who berate corporate greed leave a loophole in the making of the rules. Nor does discouraging buybacks mean companies are helping US or retail investors by funding innovation. Burton Malkiel, economics professor and author of the investing classic “A Random Walk Down Wall Street,” a knight in the eyes of retail investors, explained in a recent editorial that capital Taxing returns doesn’t siphon people’s investment money. But taxing capital returns could distort decisions about whether to keep cash or return it, hurting returns. The cash paid for share buybacks is reinvested in other companies that claim to put the cash to good use.

Are executives always wise and unconflicted over whether to return cash to shareholders or use it for expansion? Of course not, executives are poor at timing even the stocks they should know best. But as The Wall Street Journal investment columnist Jason Zweig perfectly described in a recent column: “Expecting huge amounts of cash doesn’t make CEOs spend as much as they usually do… as Put a load of raw meat in front of a lion and hope it doesn’t disappear.”

But the sheer size of the money — about $1 trillion for S&P 500 companies over the past year — has shocked and confused a public unfamiliar with corporate finance. Sometimes even some journalists are like this. According to a 2018 New Republic article, “Apple’s Stock Market Scam,” it was buybacks, not the iPhone, that helped push Apple’s market capitalization past the trillion-dollar mark that year. This is completely reversed. While buybacks can boost a company’s stock price, all else being equal, buybacks can lower its market value. A company is worth more if it simply accumulates cash, builds more factories or buys other companies, rather than returning money.

Buybacks are not a tax evasion, as some have suggested, but they are a way to avoid forcing long-term investors into taxable matters. As a way to return cash to shareholders, dividends and buybacks are very similar, and long-term capital gains are taxed at the same rate as qualified dividends in the US. However, dividends force investors to pay taxes immediately, even for those who don’t need the funds at the time and often just reinvest that money in the same company. But on the other side of share buybacks, some people in some places are subject to capital gains taxes.

Moreover, this money must have been taxed once at the corporate level, in the case of Berkshire Hathaway, $32 billion in taxes over the past 10 years. As Buffett also wrote in his letter last Saturday: “When it comes to federal taxes, someone who owns Berkshire stock can say unequivocally, ‘I paid it at the company.'”