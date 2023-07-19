Buffett surprised: Before mega-merger, he sells shares in Activision Blizzard

Stock market guru Warren Buffett. Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

Warren Buffett abandoned his bet on Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard last quarter, documents show.

Buffett built a $5 billion stake in Activision, betting the stock would match Microsoft’s $95 offer.

Now he’s sold the shares he bought, reducing Berkshire’s holdings to pre-bet levels.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Warren Buffett ended his bet on Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard last quarter, likely leaving some money on the table in the process. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in Activision by 70 percent last quarter to 14.7 million shares, or 1.9 percent of the company, according to a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

read too

The head of marketing at SAP reveals how we strategically use artificial intelligence and where we are deliberately cautious with the technology

One of Buffett’s deputies oversaw Berkshire’s purchase of 14.7 million shares of Activision in 2021. After Microsoft placed a $69 billion bid for Activision in January 2022, Buffett acquired nearly $50 million Stocks as arbitrage. In other words, Buffett was betting that the merger would go through and Activision stock would rise to Microsoft’s bid price of $95 per share.

Berkshire’s Activision holdings peaked in the second quarter of last year at over 68 million shares, or about 9 percent — a stake worth over $5 billion. However, Buffett and his team reduced it to 49.4 million shares, or 6.2 percent, by the end of March this year, and then reduced it to its pre-arbitrage size by June 30, according to SEC filings .

Authorities blocked the megafusion

The mega-merger ran into trouble in late April when UK regulators blocked it over fears it would slow innovation and reduce consumer choice in the cloud gaming market. The US Federal Trade Commission also opposed the deal, but a federal judge ruled on July 10 it can go ahead and UK officials have also agreed to consider a modified deal.

The good news has pushed Activision shares up 11 percent this month to $93, less than 2 percent below Microsoft’s asking price. Berkshire’s most recent disclosure shows that it dumped most of its shares last quarter, suggesting it largely missed the stock’s surge over the past few days.

“Why is Warren even messing with this stuff”

Buffett was asked at this year’s Berkshire annual meeting whether he had reduced or sold his position in Activision in the face of regulator resistance. Sitting next to his business partner Charlie Munger, he said no, but then criticized the authorities for blocking the deal.

read too

A professional trader with a success rate of over 90 percent shares four tips for finding suitable stocks

“I think the UK government is making a mistake in this case,” he said, “but that’s big city life, as Charlie would say.” Buffett joked at last year’s shareholder meeting that Munger wondered why he was upset still engage in arbitrage at all, since the chances of winning are limited and there is a considerable risk of loss. “His general feeling is, ‘Why is Warren even messing with this stuff,'” Buffett said. “But it’s the old fire horse,” he continued, “on occasion it looks like the odds are in our favor.”

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

