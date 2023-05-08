Buffett talks banking crisis: Poor message exacerbates difficulties; Munger warns commercial real estate again: Cities will be seriously hollowed

Buffett said panic contagion is an old problem in the banking industry. It would be disastrous not to insure all of SVB’s deposits, so the government stepped in to insure them all. But the public is still worried because of poor messaging; if a bank fails, the CEO and directors will be held accountable and taught a lesson; Berkshire will hold on to Bank of America. Munger said that bankers should be more like engineers, who should study how to stay out of trouble, not become extremely rich.

At this year’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting of shareholders, as expected, shareholders asked questions about the banking industry. The first question is related to Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in March this year.

The first question is what would happen to the U.S. economy if deposits in Silicon Valley banks over the $250,000 deposit insurance limit were not insured. That would be “catastrophic,” Buffett replied, which is why the U.S. government stepped in to safeguard all Silicon Valley bank deposits.

Buffett believes that what plagues the banking industry is a long-standing problem. “Panic is contagious, it always has been.” But he also pointed out that in the past, if you saw people queuing at a bank, the normal reaction was to join the line. And this year, the public is worried even though the FDIC, the regulator, will allow every saver to get all their money.

Buffett believes that this should not have happened, and the message has been poorly communicated. Politicians, institutions, and the media have not communicated the changing situation well.

Buffett says the incentives for bank regulation are too confusing and many people want to make them go wrong. This is crazy. Quadratic, cubic and quaternary effects are somewhat unpredictable. But things have changed. If you feel that deposits are no longer sticky, it is because the times you live in are different. Because of online banking, we can have a run in seconds.

Buffett said that those who do wrong must be punished. Bank directors have the ability to hold CEOs accountable. If a bank fails, both the CEO and the directors should suffer, otherwise no lesson can be taught.

Munger said, I am very old-fashioned, I prefer banks that do not do investment banking business. Bankers should be more like engineers who figure out how to stay out of trouble rather than get incredibly rich.

Buffett went on to say that tools used for leverage such as derivatives completely distort all the lessons learned since the 1929 crash. Bank depositors don’t lose money, it’s shareholders and bondholders who lose money, and those who borrow money from commercial real estate when the term of the loan is not extended. Those who cause problems must be punished in order to change their behavior.

The position report shows that in the fourth quarter of last year, there was one bank stock among Berkshire’s top ten holdings: Bank of America. The bank is Berkshire’s second largest holding after Apple, holding about 1.01 billion shares at the end of the quarter, with a market value of more than $33.4 billion.

Buffett said he likes the business and management of Bank of America, which Berkshire initiated the deal for, and “I’m going to stick with it.”

At the same time, he said, Berkshire remains very cautious about owning banks. He can’t tell what the future holds for the shareholders of the big, regional banks. From the perspective of investment banks, owning banks, some events will determine their future.

For tax reasons, Berkshire has not been very active in commercial real estate. At this shareholder meeting, Munger said when talking about non-performing asset loans, “In the urban centers in the United States and other parts of the world, the hollowing out will be very serious, which will make people very disturbed.”

As mentioned earlier this week, Munger recently warned that a storm is brewing in the U.S. commercial real estate market, with U.S. banks “flooded with bad loans” as property prices fall. Munger believes that Berkshire’s restraint stems in part from the risk that the bank’s large commercial real estate loans may pose. He said:

“A lot of real estate isn’t doing well anymore. We’ve got a lot of distressed office buildings, a lot of distressed shopping centers, a lot of other distressed real estate. There’s a lot of grief out there.”

Buffett said in a media interview last month that the wave of bank failures in the United States is not over, and that more banks may fail in the future, but depositors in banks will not suffer losses.

He analyzed the outbreak of the banking crisis and believed that some “stupid things” done by bank management from time to time were discovered, including the mismatch between assets and liabilities and accounting problems, but the bank did not make mistakes like those in 2008.

Buffett warned that troubled banks are not value stocks, because even if the government takes action to protect depositors, shareholders’ rights will suffer, and the government will not rescue bank shareholders.

Buffett emphasized that it is crucial for banks to maintain public confidence, saying that if people lose confidence in banks, it will indeed have an impact on the entire system. He also said some banks’ assets and liabilities were “poorly managed” and that bank boards should ensure that executives would face the consequences for mistakes that hurt shareholders.

When talking about his bank stock holdings, Buffett said that the recent sell-off of bank stocks is not a negative view of the industry, but just a cooling of sentiment towards the industry. “I really like the CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, I just don’t want to sell it,” he said of Bank of America, the only major bank holding today.

