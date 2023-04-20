Buffett unloads US banking giants. Here because

In a recent CNBC interview, the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett he said he dumped his stakes in several US banks because managers were taking “stupid” risks, using deceptive accounting tricks to inflate their profits. Buffett is also just as sure that in the end they would have paid the consequences of their unfair behavior.

Buffett and the alarm on the banks

The founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway noted that several banks were valuing their assets based on cost rather than market value. And this artificially inflated their profits, thereby misleading investors and analysts.

Buffett further noted that banks have made a fundamental mistake by not aligning their assets and liabilities. For example, they used customer deposits that could be withdrawn immediately and used them to buy long-dated government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

Silicon Valley Bank did exactly that and collapsed following a wave of withdrawals in March.

“I don’t like it when people focus too much on earnings numbers and forget what I think are basic banking principles,” Buffett said of his decision to reduce exposure to banks. “I thought banks could get in trouble just because of the kind of thing they did,” he continued. “I didn’t like banking even before the recent crisis”.

The living Wall Street legend referenced his Wells Fargo bet. The 92-year-old billionaire invested in the Wall Street behemoth in 1989 and considered it a cornerstone of his stock portfolio for many years, but he sold the last of his shares in the first quarter of 2022. “I sold banks that Berkshire owned from 25 – 30 years oldBuffett said.

The bank stock that Berkshire sold

Over the past three years, Berkshire has unloaded holdings in JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, M&T Bank e PNC Financial according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

He also reduced his stake in BNY Mellon del 69% and its participation in US Bank del 95%. The sales reduced the value of the positions by almost 12 billion dollars at the end of 2019 less than 1.5 billion dollars at the end of 2022.

The bank stock that Berkshire bought

On the other hand, it bought new positions in Citigroup, Ally Financial, Jefferies e NuBank. He also increased his stake in Bank of America more il 9% and still considers the credit institution as its spearhead together with the tech giant Apple.

Despite the above purchases of Berkshire, the overall value of its bank stock has fallen 49% over the past three years, from 75 billion of dollars a 39 billion of dollars.

Berkshire discloses the total value of its banking, insurance and financial stocks each quarter. The total rose from $102 billion at the end of 2019 to $70 billion at the end of 2022. In addition, the share class has changed from 41% of the entire equity portfolio less than 25%.