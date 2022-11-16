Buffett’s heavy position in TSMC has ignited the passion for hype in the semiconductor sector!Domestic automotive SOC chips welcome the big era

“Before 2025 is the key time for the domestic “chip” to enter the car. At that time, the domestic cockpit SOC market will reach 11.2 billion yuan, with a CAGR of 24.5%. “

Author: Eric

Edit: tuya

Produced by: Financial Graffiti (ID: caijingtuya)

The Prophet of Spring River Plumbing Duck. On November 14, northbound funds bought heavily, with a net purchase of 16.6 billion yuan, setting a single-day record this year. At the opening of the market on the 15th, the broader market rose, the ChiNext Index led the rise, and the Prev Index regained its position at 3,100 points.

Source: Flush IFind

Led by the broader market, the semiconductor and component sectors strengthened, with an increase of 6.49% on the day, and the inflow of main funds was 7.388 billion, setting off a wave of daily limit. Juchen shares (688123.SH), Chuangyao Technology (688259.SH) “20cm” daily limit, GigaDevice (603986.SH), Wingtech Technology (600745.SH), Weil shares (603501.SH) and many others The stock “10cm” daily limit.

Source: Straight Flush

According to intelligence expert “Financial Graffiti”, the 13F report released on Monday, November 14 showed that Buffett’s Berkshire built a position in TSMC in the third quarter, buying a total of 60.06 million shares, with a market value of $4.1 billion, accounting for the proportion of the total position. For 1.39%, became the tenth largest holdings. Buffett is long TSMC, is the “downward theory of the semiconductor industry” coming to an end?

High-performance computing, strong automotive demand

Semiconductor is a strong downstream driven industry. In other words, each round of high growth of semiconductor companies is accompanied by the rise of strong downstream demand, such as Internet PCs and feature phones in 2000, and smartphones and other terminal devices in 2007.

Today, the market demand for consumer smart devices is approaching saturation, and the most representative smartphone has also experienced weak demand. In the third quarter of 2022, global smartphone shipments will be 297 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 9%. This has led to a sharp decline in the performance of industry giants.

On November 2, AMD released its financial report for the third quarter of 2022. Revenue increased by 29% compared with the same period last year, reaching US$5.565 billion, and net profit was only US$66 million, a sharp drop of 93%, mainly due to consumer electronics market demand. of weakness.

Intel also released its financial report for the third quarter of 2022 not long ago, with revenue of US$15.3 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 20%; net profit of US$1 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 85%, of which PC business (CCG) revenue was US$8.1 billion, slipped 17%.

This is also extremely evident in TSMC’s financial report. In this year’s Q2 financial report, the smartphone business was once the largest source of revenue, and its share of total revenue dropped to 38%. The No. 1 throne was overtaken by the HPC high-performance computing business, and its revenue accounted for 43%. It is worth noting that although the automobile business accounted for a small proportion, it achieved a high growth rate of 26%.And in September this year, according to public information, the export of electronic products in Taiwan, China increased by 6% to 20.66 billion US dollars, due to the demand for 5G, high-performance computers andcar partsThe increase in demand offset the impact of lower orders for LCD screens due to lower demand for notebook computers and peripherals.

These data are telling us that the next driving industry of semiconductors seems to have appeared.That’s data centers, servers, smart cars andnew energy vehiclesThe demand for chip semiconductors in these industries is still in a stage of high growth. Among them, intelligent vehicles and new energy vehicles are the most popular.

According to Strategy Analytics, the average semiconductor cost of a traditional car is about $338, and that of a plug-in hybrid car andpure electric vehicleThe electronic content of automobiles has more than doubled: the average semiconductor cost of a plug-in hybrid car is about 710 US dollars, and the main increase comes from power semiconductors.

Intelligent perception, interaction, and scene application upgrades in the car are the core factors that drive the cockpit chip from “single-core single-screen” to “one-core multiple screens”. According to the calculation of Caitong Securities, the domestic cockpit SOC market will reach 11.2 billion yuan in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 24.5%. The high growth of new energy vehicles will drive the demand for semiconductors to explode.

When will the high-water level inventory reach the inflection point?

Behind the weak demand is the high-water inventory of semiconductors. In the past few years, companies have desperately increased production capacity, resulting in oversupply, and the industry urgently needs to destock.

Major manufacturers have begun to carry out inventory corrections. TSMC made it clear at the third-quarter performance exchange meeting that capital expenditures in 2022 will be lowered to US$36 billion from the previous estimate of US$40 billion to US$44 billion.

In addition, SMIC (688981.SH) made a forecast on the semiconductor cycle in its third quarterly report released recently. SMIC believes that combined with the current macroeconomic trend and the pace of destocking, there is no sign of recovery in the industry. Due to the superposition of multiple and complex external factors in this cycle, the adjustment may last longer. Cai Songsong, manager of Nuoan Fund, who holds a heavy position in chip semiconductor stocks, once reflected on the reasons why chip stocks continued to fall after experiencing a strong rebound in early August in the third quarterly report of the fund. However, Cai Songsong still believes that chips are in the “darkness before dawn, Continue to wait.” Cai Songsong believes that the prosperity of the chip industry is the worst among all industries this year, and the epidemic has affected demand, and the decline in the prosperity has gradually spread due to the sharp decline in consumer electronics demand and the accumulation of inventory, spreading to even the equipment sector. The overall high growth is also interpreted by the market as short-lived. In the future, due to insufficient demand expansion and contraction, equipment will fall off a cliff. The logic of domestic substitution is completely forgotten and turned a blind eye.

For the market outlook, he believes that if the inflection point of consumer electronics appears, it will start a big market where the inflection point of the industrial boom is superimposed on domestic substitution. Hongta Securities predicts that the dilemma of high inventory and low demand will continue until the second quarter of 2023, and the situation of overcapacity will continue. It is estimated that the capacity utilization rate and operating performance of the chip industry are expected to recover quarter by quarter until the second half of 2023.

And Hongta Securities further emphasized that, unlike foreign companies, the performance of domestic companies is mainly affected by domestic substitution, and the performance of some companies with core independent technologies in subdivided fields is still growing steadily. With the expansion of domestic demand for self-reliance, local companies still have The higher market demand is less affected by the industry downturn.

Domestic substitution is still the main theme, and automotive SOC chips welcome the big era

In recent years, due to reasons such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the epidemic, the US ban on AI chips from China, and the Sino-US trade policy, domestic substitution of semiconductors has become an imminent event.

On the one hand, national policy support has helped to improve domestic chip supply capabilities; on the other hand, downstream OEMs have actively cooperated with the introduction, giving domestic chip suppliers certain opportunities for trial and error.

Caitong Securities believes that the current time point is for domestic automotive semiconductor companies to gather “the right time, place and people”, and before 2025 is the key time point for domestic “chips” to get on the car. Because major mainstream car companies have set 2025 as the landing time for the flagship model’s autonomous driving L2+/L3 and smart cockpit functions.

In addition, the demand for traditional consumer electronics is weak, and automotive chips are beginning to lack “cores”, which has also shifted the direction of chip investment in the primary and secondary markets to automotive chips.

It is also worth noting that although the performance of various global semiconductor giants is affected, the most upstream equipment manufacturers in the semiconductor industry chain seem to have achieved drought and flood protection. Lithography machine giant ASML achieved revenue of 5.778 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.25%; net profit was 1.701 billion euros, higher than the forecast of research firm Refinitiv.

Semiconductor equipment giant Fanlin Group has a higher proportion of revenue in the mainland China market, reaching 30%. The latest quarterly financial report shows that the net profit was 1.426 billion US dollars, higher than last year’s 1.18 billion US dollars.

Even though downstream demand is sluggish and design manufacturers cut orders, downstream fabs are still expanding, providing support for the performance of upstream equipment manufacturers. Zhongtai Securities believes that the core logic of equipment is “counter-cyclical expansion” of domestic fabs + “domestic substitution” of equipment manufacturers, and continues to be optimistic about the development of domestic semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Original title: Buffett’s heavy position in TSMC has ignited the passion for hype in the semiconductor sector!Domestic automotive SOC chips welcome the big era