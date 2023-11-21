Buffett’s movements attract a lot of attention! Is the mad bull market behind Japanese stocks hitting a 33-year high going to start again?Provider Finance Association

Japanese stocks surged to a 33-year high, sparking a resurgence of interest in the mad bull market gripping the country’s economy. With the yen falling to a one-year low, profits for exporters are expected to rise even as the cost of living increases for consumers.

Foreign capital is pouring into Japan, with a net inflow of 5.96 trillion yen so far this year, a sharp contrast to the net outflow of 4.07 trillion yen last year. Notably, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its investment in Japanese stocks, issuing 122 billion yen worth of yen bonds last week. This move has attracted attention from investors, leading to speculation that Buffett might increase his bets on Japanese stocks once again, particularly in banks, insurance companies, and automobile manufacturers.

The positive trend in Japanese stocks is expected to continue into 2024, according to a survey conducted by industry media. While some analysts predict a further rise to 40,900 points, others are more bearish, suggesting that the Nikkei 225 index could fall to 33,000 points in the second half of next year. Concerns about potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and the Bank of Japan’s removal of its negative interest rate policy could limit the stock market’s rise in the future.

The surge in Japanese stocks appears to be driven by several factors, including an increasingly robust economy, improved corporate governance, and the country’s attraction as a diversified investment in Asia. However, with uncertainties looming, particularly regarding U.S. interest rates and the Bank of Japan’s stimulative policies, it remains to be seen whether the bullish sentiment in Japanese stocks will continue unabated.