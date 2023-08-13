COFFEE

Bühler and Ikawa want to close the gap for medium-sized coffee roasters

The British manufacturer Ikawa and the Uzwil technology group Bühler have entered into a partnership. Together, innovations will be developed that fill the gap between Ikawa’s micro roasters and Bühler’s industrial offerings.

The British Ikawa and the Uzwil technology group Bühler manufacture coffee roasters. And yet they are worlds apart. Bühler has been present in this market for 50 years and manufactures industrial roasting plants. They roast 70 kilograms to a ton of coffee per hour. Ikawa entered the scene in 2010 with digitally controlled small micro roasters. These roast small amounts of up to 100 grams and are now used throughout the coffee supply chain for test roasts. But there are also versions for home use.

The strategic partnership between the two companies aims to close the gap between Ikawa’s micro roasters and industrial plants, according to a statement from Bühler. The partnership with Ikawa is an important step for Bühler, says Michael Blatter, head of the coffee market segment at Bühler. “She will help us to develop innovative ideas to meet the needs between micro to medium and large coffee roasters.”

Involve users in research

Ikawa founder Andrew Stordy is also pleased about the cooperation. “Bühler brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the fields of engineering and manufacturing. This experience will complement the user-friendly approach we are known for.”

Ikawa will be in charge of the first phase of the research. To this end, she invites experts from the coffee roasting market to give feedback and test sessions. Stordy says they want to get a thorough understanding of the goals and challenges that professional coffee roasters face. “From this we can develop design solutions that improve the products already available on the market.” To do this, Ikawa needs as many users as possible to take part in user tests and exchange ideas. To this end, Bühler and Ikawa invite roasting experts to register and participate in the innovation process.

