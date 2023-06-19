Bühler presents die casting machine for large parts

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Cars are to be built more sustainably with larger components – Bühler is presenting a new die-casting machine for this purpose

The automotive industry must produce more sustainably and efficiently. The new die-casting machine from Uzwil-based Bühler is intended to help with this. The aluminum parts cast by this machine can replace up to 100 components.

The “Carat 840” can cast over 200 kilograms of aluminum in milliseconds.

The Uzwil-based technology group Bühler is launching a new die-casting machine for particularly large parts, according to a press release. The machine is around 7.6 meters high and has a floor space of 160 square meters. The “Carat 840” pours more than 200 kilograms of aluminum into a mold within milliseconds. The machine is of particular interest to customers from the automotive industry. The ability to produce larger and more complex parts makes car production more efficient. With such megacasting solutions, 70 to 100 components can be replaced with a single die-cast part. In this way, numerous processing steps and CO2 emissions could be saved, Bühler continues.

“The future of the automotive market will be determined by various forces,” says Cornel Mendler, Managing Director Die Casting at the Bühler Group, according to the announcement. “The main factors today are reducing complexity, increasing productivity and improving sustainability.” Sustainability is also promoted by the fact that the machine produces less waste. Excess aluminum can be directly melted down and reused. At the same time, aluminum alloys with a small carbon footprint can be used and it is possible to run the machine entirely with renewable energy. “In this way, automobile manufacturers can also reduce the CO2 footprint of their products,” says Martin Langler, Global Director Product Management for die-cast products at Bühler.

Developed with partners

The “Carat 840” was also developed with the Austrian machine builder Engel, with whom Bühler has been working for 30 years. Bühler presented the new machine at an event in the Engel factory in St.Valentin near Linz. “Our joint pursuit of innovative solutions can create great things,” says Mendel, according to a joint statement from the two companies. The “Carat 840” is a good example of this.

