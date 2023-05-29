Build an all-round refined home appliance scene Xiaoji Technology creates an exclusive “Chaodian” for Generation Z consumers-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Build a comprehensive and refined home appliance scene Xiaoji Technology creates an exclusive “Chaodian” for Generation Z consumers

As Generation Z young people begin to become the main force of consumption, consumers’ purchase demand for home appliances is gradually refined. Coupled with the continuous expansion of online sales and new retail channels, personalized home appliances are also easier for consumers to obtain and understand. Understand, therefore, the segmented home appliance industry has continued to maintain a rapid growth trend in recent years. Xiaoji Technology, a smart mini tide brand, took advantage of this “dongfeng” and quickly became popular. In just 8 years, it has become an innovative enterprise with a full industrial chain, and has launched retro refrigerators, wall-mounted washing machines, underwear washing machines, etc., which are popular among consumers. The “fist product”. In the home appliance industry circle, Xiaoji is known as a “revolutionary in the field of home appliances”. It is the first to introduce industrial aesthetics into the design of home appliances, and use home appliances with superior performance and artistic and fashionable temperament to meet the diversified consumption needs of young people and solve problems in actual home life. Especially in recent years, with the changes in consumer demand and the improvement of brand strength, Xiaoji’s product system has become more and more perfect. From the first generation of mini washing machines, it has been upgraded to a comprehensive home appliance brand with multiple categories of ice line, washing line and personal care line. . As a cutting-edge Internet brand, Xiaoji Technology will have one or even several home appliances every year that become the industry’s hottest products of the year. From the first generation of mini drum washing machines and retro refrigerators, to wall-mounted washing machines, maternal and child refrigerators, and beauty refrigerators that were developed in response to subdivided needs, to washing and drying sets and French style large refrigerators for the purpose of improving life happiness under consumption upgrades. For refrigerators, underwear washing machines, socks washing machines, etc., Xiaoji Technology has completed the upgrade and transformation from the segmentation of family life to the construction of all-round refined ice, washing and personal care scenes. Xiaoji Technology‘s ice line products include French retro refrigerators, Italian three-door retro refrigerators, cross-door retro refrigerators, single-door retro refrigerators, etc. According to the “2022 China Retro Refrigerator Consumption Trend Insight Report” jointly released by Tmall Industry, Tmall New Product Innovation Center (TMIC) and All View Cloud, Xiaoji has become the head brand of retro refrigerators. The classic Xiaoji 508L retro French refrigerator It has both good looks and powerful functions, and is recognized by consumers. Only the Tmall platform has sold more than 10,000 units in total, occupying the top1 position in the first-order sales of #天猫法式冰品类型# on Double Eleven. As for Xiaoji’s retro single-door refrigerator, it strives for excellence in sub-categories such as mother and baby, beauty makeup, etc., injecting new vitality into the market that was once trapped in homogeneous products. Xiaoji Technology‘s thread washing products performed equally well. Over the years, Xiaoji Technology has focused on the classified washing market, taking different washing methods of different clothes as the entry point, serving young groups mainly female groups, and truly customizing washing machines for young people. For example, the wall-mounted washing machine, the star product of Xiaoji Technology, breaks through the traditional installation mode of washing machines, innovatively adopts the method of wall-mounting, and makes full use of the wall space; not only that, the appearance design of this washing machine has won the German Red Dot Award, and the shape of water drops The design, textured glass panel, and clean body make Xiaoji look like a piece of art hanging on the wall; plus 15 minutes of quick wash, gentle and delicate, Bra wash, baby wash, washing and drying, etc. This powerful function makes Xiaoji wall-mounted washing machine the best choice for the second washing machine at home. Therefore, Xiaoji wall-mounted washing machine has continued to lead since it was launched, and is firmly seated at the top of the category. In addition, the Xiaoji mini washing machine, which is specially designed for mothers and babies, can truly restore mothers' hand washing and give more professional care to babies' clothes, is also a good product to solve the pain points of traditional washing machines, bringing more considerate care to women. The launch of the professional underwear machine satisfies the consumers' desire to purchase in pursuit of improving life happiness under the consumption upgrade, and also allows consumers to see more possibilities of Xiaoji in the field of home appliance segmentation. During the 38 promotion period in 2023, Xiaoji’s professional underwear washing and drying machine U10-MD, which has only been on the market for less than half a year, has topped Tmall’s “Mini Washing Machine Best Selling List” and “Underwear Washing Machine Best Selling List”. It brings a new feeling of underwear cleanliness to female consumers. As the washing needs of young people become more and more diversified, Xiaoji has also launched personal care products, such as concentrated laundry detergent, plant-extracted laundry detergent, laundry detergent for underwear, stain-removing magic ball, automatic sensor hand sanitizer and other personal care products . Xiaoji’s concentrated laundry detergent is added with Danish biological enzymes, which are different from the surfactants used in traditional laundry detergents. Enzymes can decompose macromolecular stains into small molecular substances that are easily soluble in water, making decontamination more thorough, faster, and low-foaming. Bleaching, and does not contain fluorescent agents, phosphorus, mercury, pigments, heavy metals and other chemical ingredients, even babies and pregnant women can use it with peace of mind. The laundry detergent and stain-removing magic ball developed by Xiaoji for special blood stains can target and remove special blood stains, quickly disintegrate stubborn blood stains, sterilize and remove odors, and the blood stain cleaning ratio is as high as 1.062* (the national standard limit value is 0.85). Xiaoji Technology hopes to create a new era of product R&D and design through multiple dimensions such as brand, product, and vision, and bring more suitable solutions around the diverse life scenes and diverse needs of young people, and produce a vision that fits the current young people. Aesthetic and life-oriented products help young people create their own unique fashion home appliances, so that fashion culture can be integrated with home life. And Xiaoji Technology, which can deeply consider consumers, continuously innovate, and actively embrace market segments, will naturally remain invincible in the fierce market competition. *The data in the article are all authoritatively certified by a third-party testing institute.

