Build passive income with a property – this is how it works

Almost anyone can build up a passive income with real estate, says Jens Rautenberg, managing director of the real estate analysis company Conversio.

According to him, it is sufficient to buy one or two apartments and rent them out over a long period of time. However, you must not make any mistakes in the selection of the object.

The expert gave Business Insider the points you should consider if you want to build passive income from real estate.

Earning money without having to invest time and energy is a dream of many. One way to build passive income is to invest in real estate. Real estate is considered to be a stable and relatively safe capital investment – nevertheless, few private investors invest in the asset class.

If you invest skillfully, you can build up above-average wealth. "It's not about speculation, it's about old-age provision," says the real estate expert.

According to him, one or two apartments are enough to build up a passive income. “Because the real estate develops up to retirement provision.” The time in which a property generated a surplus immediately after purchase is over since the rise in interest rates last year, according to the expert. Investors would therefore have to expect to enter with a shortfall – and pay around 200 to 250 euros per month.

“The investor can then gradually increase the rent,” says Rautenberg. As a result of this and the repayment of the loan, the underfunding would be reduced and at some point there would be a surplus. Even in the current environment, tenants would pay off the property, it just takes longer than before. “That’s why you shouldn’t make any mistakes when choosing the object,” says the expert.

