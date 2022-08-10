Original Title: Building a 5G Ecosystem to Promote Common Benefit丨Share the Latest Research Results

News from our newspaper on the 9th (reporter Han Liping)On the 9th, as the pilot forum of the 2022 World 5G Conference, the Tech Talk 2022-5G-A/6G Forum was held at the Harbin International Conference Center. Vice Governor Yu Jian attended the forum and delivered a speech.

It is understood that the Tech Talk 5G-A/6G Forum invited experts from international industry expert organizations, well-known enterprises at home and abroad, and university research institutions to share their latest research results around “5G-A/6G”, as well as information about the industry situation. and some thoughts on the development trend, bringing a splendid academic feast to the audience.

It is reported that the forum focuses on 5G base station, transmission, terminal, software, instrumentation, security, network layout and development planning, technology development and manufacturing of industrial ecological construction; looking forward to the continuous innovation and evolution of 5G, and the future technology prospects of information and communication and development, the integration and innovation of information and communication technology and other cutting-edge technologies; focus on new technologies such as 5G-A/6G, metaverse, artificial intelligence, computing power, digital twin, quantum communication; discuss the construction of digital trust system in the 5G era, 6G and regional security issues such as blockchain.

