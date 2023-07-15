Building a Benchmark for Digital Intelligence: Release of the Smart Platform in Baotou Jiuyuan Industrial Park in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Title: Baotou Jiuyuan Industrial Park Launches Smart Platform to Drive Digital Intelligence in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Baotou City, Inner Mongolia – In a landmark move towards promoting high-quality development, the smart platform of Jiuyuan Industrial Park in Baotou City was officially released. This achievement marks the first digital intelligence demonstration project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region that combines the construction requirements of a smart park and a chemical concentration area.

The release of the smart platform took place on July 13 during the “Digital and intelligent new infrastructure, join hands to the future – CIMOS digital and real integration to promote high-quality development of the park (Baotou) summit” in Jiuyuan District, Baotou City. The summit emphasized the importance of innovation in advancing and strengthening businesses.

The comprehensive command and dispatch center at Jiuyuan Industrial Park allows staff to supervise enterprise-related data in real-time through the cloud platform of the smart park. This includes monitoring video feeds from 58 security monitoring points, tracking energy consumption and sewage data from 41 enterprises, monitoring major hazard sources from 21 enterprises, and analyzing air quality data from 12 monitoring points. The smart platform successfully handles millions of pieces of basic and economic data, ensuring efficient and accurate operations.

By replacing traditional labor-based supervision methods in chemical industry parks, the smart cloud platform significantly reduces labor costs and improves work efficiency. Real-time data collection and upload have become seamless, tackling previous challenges related to data acquisition, accuracy, and timeliness. Zheng Jie, deputy director of the Economic Development Department of Jiuyuan Industrial Park, expressed how the launch of the smart platform has greatly enhanced the park’s capabilities in terms of corporate services and supervision.

Jiuyuan Industrial Park, complying with national standards, has 111 enterprises currently operational, including 40 enterprises above designated size, with 38 more under construction or in preparation. To promote the digital revolution in industrial parks and clusters, the Management Committee of Jiuyuan Industrial Park, in collaboration with Qingdao City Brain Investment and Development Co., Ltd., developed and built the smart platform of Jiuyuan Industrial Park. Additionally, a think tank alliance has been established to ensure the successful implementation of various aspects, such as economic operation, energy consumption detection, emergency management, environmental protection detection, transportation, logistics, human resources, and comprehensive services.

Liu Yinhu, the general manager of Qingdao City Brain Investment Development Co., Ltd., stated that the next step would explore additional empowerment possibilities for enterprises through digitalization and big data in different industrial fields and manufacturing processes.

Hao Qiang, director of the Industry Information and Science and Technology Bureau of Jiuyuan District, emphasized that the Jiuyuan Industrial Park Smart Platform serves as a starting point to further accelerate industrial digitalization and digital industrialization processes. The aim is to improve the intelligent and digital management level of industrial parks and enhance the emergency management service capabilities of chemical concentration areas.

The advent of the smart platform at Jiuyuan Industrial Park heralds a new era of digital intelligence in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, empowering enterprises and fostering high-quality development within the region.

Source: Propaganda Department of Jiuyuan District Committee

