On September 2, 2021, President Xi Jinping announced at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Service Trade Summit, “We will continue to support the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises, deepen the reform of the New Third Board, establish the Beijing Stock Exchange, and create a service-innovative model. The main front of small and medium enterprises”. On September 3, the Beijing Stock Exchange was registered and established in Beijing Financial Street, providing a new platform and new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to connect with capital.

Since its establishment, the Beijing Stock Exchange has developed steadily and rapidly, and the demonstration cluster effect is remarkable. It has become a gathering place for “little giants” of specialization, specialization, and innovation, providing capital support for the innovation and development of many science and technology enterprises. 2022 coincides with the 30th anniversary of the construction and development of Beijing Financial Street. On the occasion of the first anniversary of the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in order to deeply discuss the multi-level capital market to help the construction of an international science and technology center, on September 4, the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau , Beijing Xicheng District People’s Government, Beijing Financial Street Service Bureau, and Beijing Stock Exchange co-host a series of financial street forums at the 2022 Service Trade Fair – the special forum on “The Capital Market Helps the Construction of International Science and Technology Innovation Centers” to explore financial innovation To better serve technological innovation, capital empowers a new path for technological innovation and development. Wang Jianjun, Member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Jin Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor, attended the forum and delivered speeches.

With the coordinated efforts of the central government and local governments, the role of multi-level capital markets in enabling technological innovation has become increasingly prominent

Wang Jianjun, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in his speech that, as an important part of the multi-level capital market, the Beijing Stock Exchange adhered to dislocation development during the construction process, followed the basic rules of the exchange’s development, and continuously improved its ability to serve small and medium-sized enterprises and technological innovation. Level, after nearly a year of construction, has made a good start. It will further promote the high-quality expansion of the Beijing Stock Exchange, speed up the review on the basis of adhering to the priority of quality, and support the rapid issuance and listing of a group of “excellent students”. Continue to expand market functions, explore diversified issuance and listing mechanisms, study the bond product system, launch the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index in a timely manner, explore hybrid trading arrangements, and improve market operation efficiency. Strengthen coordination with local governments, industrial funds, commercial banks, etc., and promote the implementation of various policies and measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the Beijing Stock Exchange. Establish the orientation of strict supervision, strictly control the “entry gate”, strengthen the supervision of listed companies, and guide enterprises to develop in a standardized way. Do a good job in investor protection, etc., and adhere to and improve the core institutional arrangement of investor suitability management.

In his speech, Jin Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Committee and Deputy Mayor, said that Beijing regards strengthening the construction of a multi-level capital market as an important task in building a modern financial industry that matches its status as a major capital. Market ecology, enhance the capital market capacity and vitality, and better support the construction of an international science and technology innovation center. It will further serve the reform of the New Third Board, support the Beijing Stock Exchange to improve the system design, expand and strengthen the bond market, promote the reform of the regional equity market, and improve market tolerance and service capabilities. Promote the high-quality development of securities, fund and futures institutions in Beijing, run the private equity secondary market and S-funds, give play to the role of government guidance funds, and increase the activity of venture capital. Continue to accelerate the digital transformation of the capital market, and strive to form a “regulatory sandbox” Beijing experience.

Coordinate with high standards to promote the construction of Beijing International Science and Technology Innovation Center

Zhou Guihua, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the National Equity Transfer System and Chairman of the Beijing Stock Exchange, delivered a keynote speech. Zhou Guihua pointed out that supporting the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises is the natural mission of the Beijing Stock Exchange. The Beijing Stock Exchange will actively integrate into the national strategy, vigorously promote market reform and innovation, create market-specific brands and service systems, and create first-class transactions that serve innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Place. Chairman Zhou Guihua shared three views on the construction and development of the Beijing Stock Exchange. First, a first-class exchange must have a first-class enterprise. The Beijing Stock Exchange will take it as its mission to build a first-class innovative benchmarking enterprise with integrity, transparency and core competitiveness, lay a solid foundation for the standardized development of enterprises, and help enterprises to issue and list efficiently. Improve the quality of listed companies. Second, there is no market without investors. The Beijing Stock Exchange will aim to promote the balance of investment and financing, enrich the number and structure of investors, and launch the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index, margin financing and securities lending transactions in a timely manner, so as to facilitate the exit of investors’ transactions, and at the same time strengthen the rights and interests of investors. Protect and enhance investor trust and confidence. Third, capital market services for SMEs should implement the orientation of inclusive finance, give full play to the platform functions of the New Third Board and the Beijing Stock Exchange, promote the improvement of the policy support system for SMEs, gather various resources and elements, and make the whole society pay more attention, participate more, and Better support for the innovation and development of SMEs.

Li Wenhong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, delivered a keynote speech. In recent years, Beijing has made great efforts to improve the function of the capital market, help the high-quality development of the real economy, and promote a virtuous circle of finance, technology and industry, and the development of the capital market has continuously achieved new results. . The next step will be to firmly grasp the historical opportunity of the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange, give full play to the pivotal role of the Beijing Stock Exchange in the construction of the capital market system in the capital, enhance the depth and breadth of services in the capital market, and give full play to the resource allocation, incentive innovation, and asset pricing of the capital market. , anticipation guidance and other functions, actively create a good capital market order and ecology, and provide stronger support and more solid guarantee for the construction of an international science and technology innovation center.

