Building a High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System: Meeting the Growing Demand for New Energy Vehicles and Promoting Green Transportation

Title: China Accelerates Development of High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System for New Energy Vehicles

Date: July 12, 2023

China is rapidly expanding its new energy vehicle market, leading to increased demand for travel and charging. To meet these demands, the country is focusing on the construction, operation, and maintenance of a high-quality charging infrastructure system. This development was highlighted in a recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in April.

Recognizing the importance of consolidating and expanding the advantages of new energy vehicles, the meeting emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage facilities, and the transformation of supporting power grids. Following this, the General Office of the State Council issued “Guiding Opinions on Further Construction of High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System,” calling for the construction of a comprehensive charging infrastructure system that adheres to principles of scientific layout, moderate advancement, innovation and integration, and safety and convenience.

Charging infrastructure plays a critical role in providing charging and swapping services for new energy vehicles while integrating transportation and energy. China, having built the largest and most comprehensive charging infrastructure system in the world, still faces challenges such as inadequate layout, an unbalanced service structure, high failure rates, and difficulties in locating charging stations. To address these problems, the construction of a high-quality charging infrastructure system is essential.

The improvement of network layout is fundamental to building a high-quality charging infrastructure system that caters to various fields and scenarios. It is crucial to establish an intercity charging network capable of meeting the medium and long-distance travel needs of new energy vehicles, with a particular focus on expressway service areas. Furthermore, ensuring effective coverage of charging infrastructure in rural areas suitable for the use of such vehicles is vital. While the service radius of public charging infrastructure in central urban areas rivals that of gas stations, there is a need for stronger construction in surrounding areas, as well as popular parks and scenic spots.

Building a high-quality charging infrastructure system goes beyond mere availability; it must also address issues of convenience. Challenges faced by new energy vehicle users, such as occupied charging parking spaces, slow charging in high-speed service areas, technical failures in charging piles, and complex operator applications, need to be resolved. Enhancing the economics and convenience of charging services, expanding diversified and effective supply, and improving the overall quality and efficiency of services are crucial steps in this regard.

To achieve this, the guidance highlights the construction of an information network platform and the promotion of a national charging facility monitoring service platform. This will facilitate data interconnection between charging piles, new energy vehicles, cities, and road travel service networks, leading to an improved user experience.

While some cities and counties in Zhejiang and Guangdong are already promoting the construction of “five-minute charging circles” to encourage green travel, challenges such as high investment and operation costs, weak profitability, and long capital recovery cycles need to be addressed. Policy support and creating favorable conditions for various business entities to thrive are essential in ensuring the efficient and fast construction of the charging infrastructure system.

The development of new energy vehicles is a strategic move for China, enabling it to transition from being a major automobile country to a powerful automobile country while also addressing climate change and promoting green development. By prioritizing the construction, operation, and maintenance of charging infrastructure, and continuously improving its network and service levels, China can have a significant impact on the green and low-carbon transformation of transportation and the growth of the new energy vehicle industry.

Source: “People’s Daily” (version 05, July 12, 2023)

