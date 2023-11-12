Home » Building a New Model: The Future of Real Estate Development – Interview with Ni Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development
Business

Building a New Model: The Future of Real Estate Development – Interview with Ni Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development

by admin

upgrading of the real estate industry, and continue to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

In conclusion, the interview with Ni Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, provided valuable insights into the current state of the real estate market in China. With a focus on city-specific policies and a commitment to building a new model of real estate development, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is working to ensure the stable, healthy, and high-quality development of the real estate market. Through initiatives such as the “Three Major Projects” and the promotion of the concept of “housing for living, not speculation”, the Ministry is striving to meet the housing needs of the people and promote the construction of good quality, sustainable, and safe housing.

As the real estate market in China continues to evolve, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development remains optimistic about the future of the industry. With continued implementation of the central government’s decisions and arrangements, and the establishment of a new model of real estate development, the Ministry believes that the real estate market will continue to promote the transformation and upgrading of the industry, and ensure the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

See also  Google Expands Hardware Lineup With Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Smartphones, New Pixel Watch - WSJ

You may also like

Elon Musk’s Ambitious Plans for X: Are They...

Public debt remedied by collector coins? If the...

How Do Businesses Use AI For Product Recommendations?

Dividends of €12,000: These are my top stocks

“Over the years, more than 60,000 jobs have...

Protecting Your Privacy: Signs Someone May Be Tracking...

Exhibition of the bronzes of San Casciano dei...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to raise US$100...

100 euro bonus for savings plan at Comdirect:...

Pirelli: expectations for the accounts of March 6,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy