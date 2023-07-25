Building a Smart Grid Industrial Cluster: Nanjing, Jiangsu Takes the Lead in Advanced Manufacturing

Nanjing, Jiangsu is making significant strides in the development of its smart grid industrial cluster, which currently accounts for 80% of the national market. With the aim to become a national advanced manufacturing cluster for smart grids, Nanjing is attracting thousands of companies to tackle high-tech problems and drive innovation in the industry.

The Nanjing smart grid industrial cluster is home to nearly 1,200 related enterprises, leading the way in the upgrading of the industrial chain. The city is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the new round of energy revolution, focusing on the reconstruction and upgrading of the industrial base, promoting smart and green solutions, and establishing a world-class smart grid industrial cluster pilot demonstration zone.

Several representative companies within the industrial cluster are making significant contributions. NARI Group, for instance, is an established leading company with a 50-year history of innovation and development. The company’s Xue Feng technical team has successfully developed a precise load control system, which ensures the accurate scheduling of electricity consumption and contributes to the safe and stable operation of power grids.

However, developing new technologies and solutions for the power grid comes with its challenges. Xue Feng’s team faced tremendous pressure when tasked with the development of system protection for China‘s power grid. The team had to overcome the lack of precedents and tackle the complexities of the AC/DC hybrid power grid with the highest voltage level in the world. Through intensive research and innovative thinking, they successfully designed and implemented a new system protection and control framework, which has since been adopted by the six major regional power grids of the State Grid Corporation of China.

Another key player in the Nanjing smart grid industrial cluster is Keyuan Smart Technology Group Co., Ltd. The company specializes in the research and development of industrial automation and information technology products. Keyuan Wisdom, a subsidiary of Keyuan Smart, has developed a decentralized control system, which ensures safe and efficient power generation for thermal power plants. The company has been working towards achieving independent control by increasing the localization ratio of sub-components, thus reducing dependence on imports.

To overcome the challenges of domestic production, Keyuan Wisdom has collaborated with upstream and downstream enterprises to achieve a synergistic effect. The company has successfully developed and produced the necessary sub-components, such as chips and operating systems, with the support of its partners. The successful localization of these components has significantly contributed to the domestic production of the distributed control system.

The achievements of the Nanjing smart grid industrial cluster demonstrate the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the development of advanced manufacturing. With the continuous efforts of leading companies and the support of the government, Nanjing is poised to become a global leader in smart grid technologies and contribute to the advancement of the energy sector.

