Building a Trillion-Level Industrial Cluster of Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles How Chongqing Can Seize the “New Track” of Vehicles_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government

What do consumers care most about when buying a car? The answer must be varied, such as brand, price, appearance, space and so on.

However, with the rise of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, the car-machine control system (hereinafter referred to as car-machine) has attracted more and more attention from consumers.

In-vehicle machine mainly refers to the system with touch screen, cockpit and other components as the core, which can provide a series of services including navigation, music, Bluetooth phone and so on.

In recent years, consumers’ demand for cars and machines has become higher and higher, and has even become one of the important factors affecting consumers’ car purchases. Then, to create a trillion-level industrial cluster of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, how should Chongqing improve the industrial chain and seize the “new track” of cars and machines?

The car machine is becoming a “must fight” for car manufacturers

Chen Ruilin, who has been selling cars for 13 years, was transferred to Shenlan Automobile (an intelligent networked new energy vehicle brand in Changan) Auto Expo Store last year. Not long after he went there, he found that some of the “speaking skills” accumulated in the past for selling cars could no longer be used.

In the past, when a customer came to the store to look at the car, what he introduced was the acceleration capability and fuel consumption of the vehicle. But now, customers are very concerned about the car experience, which made Chen Ruilin a little uncomfortable when he first arrived at the new store.

“There are some car and machine contents that I have never heard of before.” Chen Ruilin said. For this reason, he specially made up some homework and studied the functions of the current car and machine in detail.

Chen Ruilin is not an exception. The reporter visited many car sales stores, and the sales staff all said that the previous customers paid more attention to the “three major parts” of the engine, gearbox and chassis, but now the customers pay more attention to the intelligent functions and experience of the car.

“This has something to do with the change in the car’s ‘positioning’.” Diao Kai, research manager of Chongqing Changan Automobile Software Technology Co., Ltd. and deputy general manager of Chongqing Wutong Autolink Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that from transportation means to intelligent experience, cars and machines are An important “entrance” for consumers to experience and feel the intelligent interaction of cars.

Just like in the era of feature phones, consumers are most concerned about the signal and quality of mobile phones; while in the era of smartphones, consumers pay more attention to whether the system is smooth and whether the functions are rich.

Based on this change, the automobile industry has also shown a “straight-up” trend in the importance attached to the car machine.

“There is a consensus in the industry that the car machine must be the key field of future car development.” Diao Kai said that judging from the current situation, the car machine has become a “must fight” for major car manufacturers.

The layout of the car machine by major car companies “each shows its magic”

In fact, there are different opinions in the automotive industry as to which direction the car machine will develop.

One side is represented by BYD, who believes that the car should be stable and smooth, and functionally practical, not too fancy; It is functionally rich.

Diao Kai said that, on the whole, most of the industry still agree with the latter point of view. Therefore, in terms of car and machine layout, major car companies have also made great efforts.

There are self-developed ones, such as Lixiang Auto, which has achieved unique functions such as four-screen interaction through self-developed vehicles; there are also companies that cooperate with companies that specialize in research and development of car machines, and can well transplant the Android system to cars. It is also the majority in the industry.

Another form is “cross-border cooperation”, and its representative happens to be a car brand in Chongqing.

On the morning of June 9, the day when the 25th Chongqing International Automobile Exhibition was held, Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei, first went to the booth of Celes Wenjie to introduce and publicize the Wenjie series. Afterwards, he went straight to the Avita booth not far away to help promote Avita’s new car.

The cooperation between Huawei and Celes is a model of cross-border cooperation. With the help of Huawei’s accumulation of technology and resources in human-computer intelligent interaction, Cyrus’ Wenjie series is equipped with the “Hongmeng Smart Cockpit”, which has been recognized by consumers and the industry once it is launched.

Diao Kai said that with such a demonstration, many domestic mobile phone brands have begun to target the automotive field. I believe that in the future, more mobile phone brands such as Xiaomi and OPPO will enter, cooperate with domestic and even foreign car brands, and apply their own smart interactive technology to cars.

Geely Automobile proved Diao Kai’s judgment. Last year, Geely acquired the domestic mobile phone brand “Meizu”, and combined its Lynk & Co brand technical team with the Meizu Flyme team to officially release the FlymeAuto car driving system in March this year. The industry unanimously praised.

Chongqing Enterprises Deeply Cultivate the Automobile Market and Improve the Industrial Chain

The curtain of the car-machine war has been lifted. Apart from cross-border cooperation, does Chongqing have more plans in this segment?

The answer is yes.

As early as 2018, Changan Automobile and Tencent established the Wutong Automobile Association in Chongqing, specializing in the research of smart cockpits, and strived to take the lead in the field of intelligent networked new energy vehicles.

After more than 5 years of continuous research and development, Wutong Automobile can be said to be so successful that it can see the moon in the sky – it has more than 680 patents in total, and nearly 30% of them are key technology patents in the field of smart cockpits, especially in 5G, AI, big data, In important technical fields such as the operating system, it has obtained about 100 invention patents and has become a leader in the industry.

Its practical application scenarios are even more amazing.

For example, when a staff member sat in the cabin, “complained” “It’s so noisy”, and glanced at the left front window, the left front window glass of the car immediately rose automatically.

For another example, if you say “I want to take a break”, the car seat will be automatically flattened, the front window will be closed at the same time, the rear window will be slightly opened for ventilation, the audio in the car will play sleep aids, aroma system, seat massage, The relaxed atmosphere screen of the central control screen is also opened at the same time.

It is understood that at present, Wutong Automobile Association has cooperated with more than 10 OEMs such as Changan, Ford, Audi, and Chery on more than 100 models of various types, including both self-owned brands and joint venture brands, and all of them are mass-produced models.

“In the future, apart from Avita, Changan, including brands such as Deep Blue and Auchan, will use the system of Wutong Automobile Association.” Diao Kai said.

In addition to Wutong Automobile Association, some enterprises in Chongqing are also conducting research and development of automobiles.

For example, Chuangda (Chongqing) Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., which is located in Xiantao Data Valley, Yubei District, has been developing vehicles for six years, and many technologies have extremely high technical thresholds and voices in the market.

At present, the company is a product and service provider for more than 30 mainstream automotive systems in the world, including well-known brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover.

The Chongqing Municipal Promotion of High-quality Development of Manufacturing Industry Conference held on June 5 made it clear that Chongqing should speed up key supporting links such as automotive software in terms of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, and build the most complete set of intelligent networked new energy vehicle parts in China. system. Obviously, cars and machines will be an important link in Chongqing’s industrial chain of building trillion-level auto industry clusters.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission also said that cars and machines are an important track for Chongqing’s automobile industry, and the layout will be increased in the future to help the entire automobile industry go further.

