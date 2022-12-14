MILANO – The building bonuses have produced a mountain of tax credits that are currently close to 100 billion. The Economy Minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti, who spoke during the question time in the Chamber. “The data currently held by the” Revenue “Agency for the period October 2020-November 2022 show that the amount of credits is equal to a total of 99.4 billion euros of which referable to the Superbonus 52.1 billion and to the bonus facades 24.8 billion,” he said. “I leave it up to you to evaluate what interventions the Government could have taken using these resources, such as the overall reduction of the tax and social security wedge by around 10 percentage points”, he added.

Superbonus, this is how the mini-extension for Cilas works until December 31st by Antonella Donati

December 12, 2022



“On student loans bridging loans”

“Specific amendments are being prepared to article 9” of the aid decree quater “which will allow for greater circulation of securities among qualified intermediaries and which will guarantee so-called bridging loans for construction companies that are in possession of such credits”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this when answering question time. On the Government’s interventions to facilitate the use of credits “the Aiuti-quater decree-law has provided for the possibility of use in ten annual installments for those communicated to the Revenue Agency by 31 October 2022”, he explained.

The majority summit to skim the amendments

At the end of the question time, the minister then went to the Majority summit on the Maneuver to define the timing of the next steps, starting with the skimming of the amendments reported by the forces that support the executive to concentrate the examination on the super-reported ones , which should be between 60 and 100.

Fdi’s proposal: tax-free paso vouchers up to 10 euros

Among the proposals reported by the Brothers of Italy is the raising to 10 euros of the threshold that does not contribute to the formation of employee income for meal vouchers. However, the rule only concerns digital or electronic forms, which are now tax-free up to 8 euros. The reference to paper vouchers of up to 4 euros, present in the 2020 budget law, has instead been eliminated.