Home » Building climate plan 2045 threatened with failure
Business

Building climate plan 2045 threatened with failure

by admin
Building climate plan 2045 threatened with failure

Based on the EH 115 standard – the previous old building standard – according to Arge Kiel, 110 billion euros per year would be necessary, says Pakleppa. “If you want to go to the EH 55 standard required by the Federal Ministry of Economics, we need 165 billion a year. That means by 2045 it would be 3.4 or 3.5 trillion, so I want to be generous with the comma.”

See also  The report shows that my country's energy production and consumption structure has been significantly optimized, and the power supply guarantee capacity has been gradually consolidated_Development_China_Supply

You may also like

Administrative, turnout down to 12%. First round in...

2023 Zhongguancun Forum Held in Beijing 360 Liang...

Audemars Piguet, Ilaria Resta new CEO. Manager at...

Influencer Paul Ripke: This trick made him “a...

Weather, the cold is winding down. Summer at...

The price of durian in China dropped continuously...

Agreement in the US – debt ceiling in...

AI and tech-divide between redistributive challenge and shared...

The government sees a need for rail at...

Luxuria asphalts Arisa on Meloni: a case breaks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy