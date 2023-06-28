Home » Building Energy Act: Suddenly even oil heating has a future
Building Energy Act: Suddenly even oil heating has a future

In the meantime, the traffic light parties have already agreed three times on allegedly “final questions” of the controversial heating law. In fact, however, many questions remain unanswered, and the three coalition partners are currently outdoing each other with contradictory interpretations of what was supposedly decided.

And there are even completely new questions that appeared to have already been answered, but since Wednesday even a heating model that has already been decided to be banned seems to be possible again: the oil-fired boiler.

All previous drafts, guidelines and agreement papers say nothing at all about the future of oil heating systems, which are still in every fourth boiler room. This is also due to the fact that the previous government under Angela Merkel had already written a ban on new oil heating systems from 2026 into the previous Building Energy Act (GEG). But this ban is now up for grabs again.

