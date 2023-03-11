External content not available

Experts expect that in 2022 in Germany only around 250,000 new apartments will be completed instead of 400,000. Over 350,000 new apartments had been approved in each of the previous years. Official housing construction figures for 2022 will not be published until the end of May.

building permits for Apartments collapse dramatically over the course of the year

The downward trend over the course of 2022 is particularly dramatic. In the first half of the year, only two percent fewer new apartments were approved than in the same period of the previous year. In the second half of the year it was already 12.6 percent less. Since the summer, key interest rates and building interest rates have also risen significantly.

The trend is pointing steeply downwards. In January, building permits were still up 9.4 percent. Then it just kept going downhill. Since May, consistently fewer building applications have been approved than in the previous year. In the important December, when many building permits are still issued before the end of the year, their number remained a dramatic 20.1 percent below the previous year.

Strong decline in single and two-family houses

The decline in single-family homes was particularly strong. The authorities only approved 78,100 new single-family homes, 16.8 percent fewer than in 2021. However, a boom in approvals before the expiry of the child support allowance in March 2021 also played a role here. The number of approved apartments in two-family houses also fell by an above-average 13.8 percent to 27,700 apartments.

Almost two thirds of new apartments in Germany are in multi-family houses anyway. Many projects were approved here in the first half of the year. In the case of multi-family dwellings, there was therefore only a decline of 1.6 percent over the year as a whole. But the downward trend also accelerated in this important segment. In December 2022, almost 20 percent fewer new apartments were approved in apartment buildings than in the same month last year.

Fewer planning applications from private individuals, more from the state

Around 95 percent of planning applications for apartments are submitted by companies and private individuals, i.e. not by state or public property developers. The private property developers made significantly fewer applications. In contrast, the number of building permits for apartments, which can be traced back to building applications from the public sector, rose by 17.8 percent to 12,200.

The number of building permits for apartments in Germany is falling sharply. Picture Alliance Hundreds of thousands of apartments are missing in Germany. Ascending trend. But housing construction is faltering. The number of building permits for apartments fell by 6.9 percent to 354,400 in 2022. The government's goal of building 400,000 apartments a year, 100,000 of them social housing, is a long way off. Because not even all approved apartments are actually built. Hundreds of thousands of apartments are missing in Germany. Housing is scarce in many cities and regions, and rents are rising. The population is growing. But building permits for apartments are declining. The traffic light coalition's goal of building 400,000 new homes every year, 100,000 of them social housing, is a long way off. Last year, only 354,400 apartments were approved for construction in Germany, according to the Federal Statistical Office. That was 6.9 percent or 26,300 fewer apartments than in 2021. The figures include apartments in both new and existing buildings. Building permits are an important indicator of future construction activity. It should be noted that not all approved apartments are actually built. This gap, the construction overhang, is also increasing. The reasons are likely to be similar to the reasons given by the statisticians for the decline in construction projects: "primarily a lack of materials and high cost of building materialsa shortage of skilled workers in construction and increasingly poor financing conditions", i.e. the significantly higher interest rates.

