Building permits for apartments continue to collapse

Building permits for apartments continue to collapse

The Federal Statistical Office sees two factors in particular as the reason. “High construction costs and poor financing conditions are likely to continue to contribute to the decline in construction projects,” said the statisticians. New buildings to be constructed accounted for 160,400 units in the first nine months. There was a 38.4 percent decline in building permits for single-family homes to 37,900 in the first nine months. The number of two-family homes fell by 51.9 percent to 11,100. The number of approvals also fell significantly for the type of building with the most apartments, multi-family houses, by 27.2 percent to 105,200. Only in dormitories was there an increase of 8.4 percent to 6,200. The numbers are partly based on estimates because there were no September figures from Lower Saxony.

