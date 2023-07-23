Home » Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad
Business

Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

by admin
Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

Arbonia is taking action abroad: cutting up to 600 jobs – “the Swiss market is doing very well”

Construction activity has stalled in a number of European core markets. The building supplier Arbonia, which is selling fewer radiators and doors, is also feeling the effects. Up to 600 jobs are to be cut abroad. According to Arbonia, Swiss jobs are not affected. Its subsidiary RWD Schlatter recently expanded and modernized its location in Thurgau for 10 million Swiss francs.

This is what it used to look like in Arbon: radiator production at Arbonia. At the end of 2016, this production was relocated to the Czech Republic.

Picture: Gaëtan Bally/KEY (11. 3. 2014)

Historically high construction costs and increased interest rates, which also make investments in real estate more expensive, make life difficult for the Arbon-based building supplier Arbonia. The group is particularly affected by this in the important markets of Germany, Benelux and Eastern Europe.

See also  It is imminent for developed countries to "raise interest rates" to impact the macroeconomic policy coordination of the world economy - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Kering still in the spotlight, Bluebell ready to...

Meiya Optoelectronics Leads Innovation to Break Technical Monopoly...

Job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: Just an...

Refreshing Pineapple Water with Celery and Mint: The...

Romano Prodi scolds his heirs of the Pd:...

Frauenfelder Fitness on a shopping spree

Sebino Holding: Mandatory Public Purchase Offer

SBB are dismantling 250 Lavazza coffee machines –...

In the passport challenge Singapore is the most...

A strike disrupts French media monopoly

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy