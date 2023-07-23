Building supplier Arbonia is taking action abroad

Arbonia is taking action abroad: cutting up to 600 jobs – “the Swiss market is doing very well”

Construction activity has stalled in a number of European core markets. The building supplier Arbonia, which is selling fewer radiators and doors, is also feeling the effects. Up to 600 jobs are to be cut abroad. According to Arbonia, Swiss jobs are not affected. Its subsidiary RWD Schlatter recently expanded and modernized its location in Thurgau for 10 million Swiss francs.

This is what it used to look like in Arbon: radiator production at Arbonia. At the end of 2016, this production was relocated to the Czech Republic.

Picture: Gaëtan Bally/KEY (11. 3. 2014)

Historically high construction costs and increased interest rates, which also make investments in real estate more expensive, make life difficult for the Arbon-based building supplier Arbonia. The group is particularly affected by this in the important markets of Germany, Benelux and Eastern Europe.

