August 23,iFlytekPublish the 2022 interim report. The report shows that in the first half of 2022, iFLYTEK’s revenue reached 8.023 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.97%; the net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 279 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 33.21, and the growth rate of non-net profit deducted exceeded revenue. Relying on the advantages of systematic innovation, iFLYTEK’s revenue has grown significantly and the development trend is improving.





“Technology is in the sky, application is on the ground”, iFLYTEK, while continuing to invest in key core technologies with high-intensity R&D investment to form a generation difference advantage, further integrates key technologies in the innovation chain to create “systemic innovation“Advantage, in the first half of 2022, R&D investment is about 1.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30.46%.

The results of R&D investment have also further strengthened the technical barriers and leading advantages of iFLYTEK, building the underlying capabilities of systematic innovation for the company’s long-term development, and further strengthening the company’s technical barriers and leading advantages in education, medical and other fields.

It is understood that in the first half of 2022, iFLYTEK’s educational products and services achieved operating income of 2.205 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.38%; medical business achieved operating income of 140 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 40.17%; digital government industry applications achieved operating income of 444 million yuan , a year-on-year increase of 66.01%; the operator business achieved operating income of 1.087 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 56.21%. .

iFLYTEK has always insisted on using artificial intelligence to solve major social just-needed propositions. In the 16th International Workshop on Semantic Evaluation (SemEval 2022) competition, iFLYTEK won the championship in three main tracks, marking iFLYTEK’s continuous advancement in the field of multilingual language understanding , in daily writing and translation work, you can effectively identify the expressive intention of the idiom, and greatly improve the accuracy of the content. At this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, iFlytek, as the “official automatic speech conversion and translation exclusive supplier”, has presented a sports event with “barrier-free communication” to the audience. Based on powerful multi-language voice and language technology, iFLYTEK can achieve sufficient language, accurate translation, and fast response, and supports translation in 16 major industries including Winter Olympics sports. Information, on the other hand, helps the hearing-impaired to use technology to get in touch with the Olympic Games.

In addition, in February 2022, iFLYTEK, the world‘s top artificial intelligence challenge Open Graph Benchmark (OGB), ranked first in the knowledge graph list, strengthening entity semantics and relationship representation, breaking through multi-relationship and multi-modality In April 2022, iFLYTEK participated in the CommonsenseQA 2.0 for the first time in the Commonsense Reasoning Challenge, breaking the world record for the level of machine commonsense reasoning with the absolute advantage of the new deep learning algorithm.

Adhering to the innovation of core technologies at the source, iFLYTEK has increased its investment in R&D to further enhance iFLYTEK’s competitive advantages in various industries. This is also the original intention that iFLYTEK has always adhered to. The outstanding capabilities in intelligence help China‘s artificial intelligence gain the right to speak in the world, realize more innovative applications of artificial intelligence, and truly solve the rigid needs of society.



